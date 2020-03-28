🔥Juventus star Aaron Ramsey helps Welsh charity reach coronavirus fundraiser target with single donation🔥

Former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey has made a £10,000 donation to a Cardiff charity to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cardiff and Vale Health charity are running an online fundraising campaign to help local NHS workers look after vulnerable members of the community.

The campaign had set a target of £10,000, but Welsh international Ramsey matched that mark with a single donation.

“We really appreciate all of your hard work,” Ramsey wrote on the charity’s JustGiving page.

The charity voiced their own appreciation on Twitter:

On Saturday, Ramsey’s current club Juventus announced that its first team players and staff had agreed to waive four months’ wages in order to ease the financial burden during the coronavirus shutdown.

Ramsey will join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in forfeiting his wages for the rest of the season. Both Dybala and French midfielder Blaise Matuidi have tested positive for the virus.