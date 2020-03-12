Juventus have launched a GoFundMe in a bid to help coronavirus victims as COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the global.

Outside of China, Italy have received the worst of the rapidly spreading disease with over 1,000 confirmed deaths.

The sporting world has also been severely impacted, Serie A currently postponed until April 3. Meanwhile, Juventus player Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.

Juventus have now joined both AC Milan and Roma in setting up GoFundMe pages, with over 2000 pages being set up in Italy since Sunday.

A GoFundMe spokesperson said: “This is the largest fundraising effort we’ve seen on GoFundMe in Europe to date, with hundreds of campaigns raising more than €10m in just a few days.

“What Italy is going through is incredibly difficult but it’s amazing to see people in Italy, Europe and across the globe come together to help in a time of crisis.”

There have so far been 342,000 donations from 119 countries to Italian campaigns. You can find the top campaigns HERE.

Speaking after testing positive for the disease, Rugani said: “You will have read the news and that’s why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I’m fine.

“I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions!

“Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.”