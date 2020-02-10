🔥Juventus 'ready to sell' former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey after just one season🔥

Juventus are reportedly ready to cash in on former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey after just one season in Italy.

The Wales international ended his 11-year spell with the Gunners last summer, joining the Serie A champions on a free transfer after signing a four-year contract.

Injuries however have disrupted his season, limiting him to just six starting appearances in the Italian top flight.

Tuttosport now claim Juve are already planning to sell Ramsey at the end of the season, aware they could turn a sizeable profit if they cash in on the former Cardiff youngster.

Juventus cashed in on former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can during the January window, selling the Germany international to Borussia Dortmund for a reported €20m two years on from signing him on a free transfer.

Ramsey came off the bench for the second consecutive game on Saturday as Maurizio Sarri’s side fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Verona.

The Welshman has started six Serie A matches and two Champions League games, scoring twice. In total, he has made 19 appearances in all competitions.