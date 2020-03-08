🔥#JustJockeys campaign marks International Women's Day ahead of Cheltenham Festival🔥

Great British Racing have launched a new #JustJockeys campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day as the sport’s female riders look set to make their mark on the Cheltenham Festival once again this week.

Fronted by the likes of Champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy and the first female Grade One winner over jumps, Lizzie Kelly, the campaign highlights the qualities needed by all riders and suggests there is no need to differentiate between them based on gender.

Between 2015-2019, the number of winners ridden by female jockeys in British races rose by 76%, while the number of women taking out professional jockeys licenses was up 26%.

Last year’s Cheltenham Festival saw Bryony Frost gain national recognition by becoming the first woman to win a Grade One over jumps at the meeting when she landed the Ryanair Chase on Frodon.

(Paul Harding/PA Wire)

Among their rivals in this year’s renewal will be A Plus Tard, ridden by Ireland’s Rachael Blackmore, who had two winners herself at last year’s meeting and has a genuine chance of being the Festival’s leading jockey this time around, with a book of high-profile rides also set to include star mare Honeysuckle and Arkle favourite Notebook.

On the flat, it is the success of Hollie Doyle, who smashed the record for winners in a calendar year by a female rider by scoring 116 times in 2019, that has made most headlines.

“We compete against men every day and we’re equals on and off the track,” Doyle told GBR. “There have been a lot more women competing in the sport professionally in recent years and I think that the wider industry has realised that, if given the opportunity, women are just as good as men and our gender should not come into the equation.”