Canadian leader Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was “feeling well” but would remain in isolation, a statement from Mr Trudeau’s office said.

The Prime Minister will not be tested for Covid-19 despite his wife’s diagnosis because he has shown no symptoms, it added.

But they will both remain in isolation for a planned period of 14 days.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the statement from his office read.

His office said the doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself.

“Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently,” the statement said.

The office said he would resume his duties on Friday.

Mr Trudeau’s wife issued a statement thanking those who have reached out.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said.

“Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Though self-quarantining himself, the prime minister is spending the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home.

This includes speaking with other world leaders and joining a special Cabinet committee discussion on the coronavirus.

Mr Trudeau spoke with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

British Columbia’s health officer Dr Bonnie Henry said it is “strongly” advised that people do not travel outside Canada, including to the US, and said anyone who chooses to do so should self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

“That means no trips to Disneyland, no trips to Paris or Berlin or Boise,” British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

“Anyone who chooses to travel outside of Canada must stay away from work or school or 14 days upon their return. That responsibility is what we owe to our fellow citizens.”

Canada has more than 140 confirmed cases, with one death – an elderly nursing home resident in British Columbia.

The United States has had 40 deaths, with more than three-fourths of them in Washington state.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported about 1,260 US cases.