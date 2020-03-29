🔥Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie announces recovery from Covid-19🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has said she has recovered after being infected by coronavirus.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she said in a Facebook post addressed to Canadians on Saturday.

“And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love,” she added.

Mr Trudeau’s office announced on March 12 that his wife had tested positive for coronavirus after falling ill upon returning from a trip to London.

He and their three children did not show symptoms of having contracted Covid-19.

The prime minister and his family have been in self-isolation at home since then, with Mr Trudeau giving daily news conferences outside his residence.

Canada has now recorded more than 5,616 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 61 deaths. About 445 people have recovered.

As part of the country’s latest efforts to curtail the spread of the virus, Trudeau on Saturday said anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness would be barred from boarding domestic flights or inter-city passenger trains.

Transport Canada later confirmed airline and rail company staff would ask health questions of passengers and look for visible symptoms.