Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak after she showed mild “flu-like” symptoms.

He’s got not exhibited any observeable symptoms and is working at home, today in accordance with the official statement released.

A statement said: “The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister would be to continue day to day activities while self-monitoring, given he could be exhibiting no symptoms himself.

“However, out of a good amount of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and home based until receiving Sophie’s results.”

