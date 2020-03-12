Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation and working from home, after his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau came down with flu-like symptoms after travelling to London, England.

Trudeau’s self-isolation has led to the cancellation of the first ministers’ meeting between the prime minister and provincial premiers. Grégoire Trudeau began experiencing flu-like symptoms after returning home from London and is also self isolating at home.

According to a statement her condition has improved, but out of an abundance of caution she is being tested for COVID-19. The full statement, from the PM’s communications lead Cameron Ahmad, can be seen in the post below:

Grégoire Trudeau was in London to speak at a WE Day youth empowerment event in the city last week. The prime minister is not exhibiting symptoms, but is also working from home until his wife’s test results come back. Trudeau will talk with the first ministers over the phone to discuss the virus and the government’s response.

The prime minister joins cabinet ministers Seamus O’Regan and Mary Ng, who have also chosen to go into self-isolation because of possible exposure to the virus.

Friends, I am at home today, feeling unwell. I have been in contact with a doctor and they do not believe I have symptoms consistent with COVID19. But their advice is for me to limit contact with the public until I am feeling better. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) March 12, 2020

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also announced he would be going into self-isolation, in a post on Twitter on Thursday. He said he was feeling unwell, and while his symptoms were not consistent with COVID-19, he was choosing to self-isolate.

Ontario has announced 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the province to 59. The new cases include a baby boy.

— with files from the Canadian Press