🔥Justin Bieber's new album: Travis Scott collabs and things we expect from Changes🔥

Justin Bieber is back. Almost half a decade after releasing Purpose, the 25-year-old is set to return with a brand new album.

Changes, which is released this week, comes after a tumultuous few years for the artist — releasing one of the biggest songs of the decade with his Despacito remix, getting into and out of relationships before finally tying the knot, and struggling with a number of issues in his personal life.

All of that feeds into this 17-song album, and Beliebers around the world are scrabbling around for all the info they can get on what to expect.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the key information, from tracklist to album themes.

What is the release date for Changes?

The release is set to arrive on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Which songs are on the Changes tracklist? And who are the features?

There are 17 tracks in total, with a host of high-profile guests appearing throughout.

Lead single Yummy is there, as is the Summer Walker remix. The recently released Intentions, featuring Migos star Quavo, is the fourth track, while the Kehlani-featuring Get Me comes in at number 11.

Elsewhere, there are appearances from Post Malone, Clever, Travis Scott and Lil Dicky. Check out the full tracklist below.

All Around Me

Habitual

Come Around Me

Intentions (ft. Quavo)

Yummy

Available

Forever (ft. Post Malone & Clever)

Running Over (ft. Lil Dicky)

Take It Out On Me

Second Emotion (ft. Travis Scott)

Get Me (ft. Kehlani)

ETA

Changes

Confirmation

That’s What Love Is

At Least For Now

Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)

What are the recently released singles like?

We’ve had three singles so far, and it sounds like Bieber has updated his style with some of the most popular sounds of the day. Yummy and Get Me are both laidback R&B groovers, while Intentions is thoroughly loved up — “Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter” — with more of a trap-inflected vibe, aided by Quavo.

Have a listen below.

What is Changes going to be about?

Judging by those first three tracks, Hailey Baldwin — who he married in September last year — is providing a lot of inspiration on the new album, with lyrics about their relationship and his feelings towards her.

There are set to be some darker themes, too, with Bieber’s recent struggles also mined for material. Speaking at an intimate concert in London earlier this week, Bieber opened up on how his experiences of drug addiction, depression and Lyme disease have coloured much of Changes.

“The past couple of years have been — I’m not sure have you seen my new docu-series — but it has been a rough couple of years, just going through a lot of different changes,” Bieber said.

“It has been interesting but I think this music really reflects the past few years — some of the hardships, some of challenges, some of the changes.”