🔥Justin Bieber reveals his least favorite friend of Hailey Baldwin's on The Late Late Show🔥

Justin Bieber has been keeping us entertained all week thanks to his takeover of The Late Late Show. And while we certainly found his latest ‘Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts’ segment to be hilarious (though slightly nausea-inducing), some of Hailey Baldwin’s friends might feel a bit differently.

“What did I get myself into?” the ‘Yummy’ singer asked The Late Late Show host James Corden upon seeing the display of seriously disgusting “food” choices.

The segment required Bieber and Corden to take turns choosing to either answer an awkward question or eat whichever item was picked for them by the other person. And considering the options included bird saliva, ant yogurt and cod sperm, we would literally answer any and all questions asked.

Ever the helpful host, Corden took the first question and Bieber chose bird saliva for him. “I’m 25-years old, your friend Harry Styles is also 25-years-old,” Bieber said before throwing in the hook. “Which 25-year-old is more talented?”

Corden quickly opted to drink the bird saliva, while Bieber asked the hard-hitting question we were all thinking, “How do you guys get the saliva from the bird’s mouth?”

After refusing to answer Corden’s question about which country has the worst fans, Bieber was forced to drink a shrimp and chili pepper smoothie before turning it back around to Corden.

“On a scale of one to 10, how much do you regret doing Cats?” Bieber asked the host, laughing before he could even get full question out. In an effort to avoid eating the cod sperm Bieber had chosen for him, Corden revealed his answer, going with a 4.5 because he said, “I had the loveliest time making that film.”

That’s when things took a turn for Bieber. Forced to choose between eating bull penis or listing his wife’s famous friends (models Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne) from favorite to least favorite, Bieber caved.

“Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne,” Bieber said with surprising speed.

He went on to explain, “I know Kendall the best, I’ve spent the most time with Kendall – she’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people. It’s not like I’m like, ‘Screw Cara!’ I don’t want to eat a bull’s penis.” Say no more, Biebs.

After nearly throwing up as he watched Corden eat the cow tongue to avoid ranking his favorite to least favorite fellow late-night show hosts, Bieber answered his final question.

When Corden presented him with the choice to eat ant yogurt or let him shave the singer’s mustache, Bieber surprisingly ate the yogurt, leaving his prized companion unharmed (though his reaction shows he may have regretted that decision).

However, Bieber might have been saving his shaving for a later date. He posted a “baby face” photo on Instagram showing that he has, in fact, since said goodbye to the ‘stache, although not for good. He promised his followers that his mustache will one day return.