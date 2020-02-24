🔥Justin Bieber gives emotional performance at Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir🔥

Justin Bieber has performed at Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir.

The 25-year-old pop star, who just released his new album Changes, sang Marvin Sapp’s Never Would Have Made It at West’s weekly gospel group performance on Sunday.

The performance was captured by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram story, and later shared by Bieber himself on his own profile.

According to MTV Music, Bieber also gave a speech about anxiety before the performance.

“Before I came up here, they asked me if I would come up and sing something and I was like, ‘you know, I don’t really know’. I got kinda anxious,” he said.

“My intention is to use my gift to serve people. There’s no anxiety in that… That’s what everybody in this room is here to do.

“All of you people who are singing, you guys are here using your gift to serve and it’s beautiful. It’s wonderful. There’s no anxiety in that.”

Bieber previously told TMZ in July he was interested in performing with the Sunday Service Choir.

The choir is a gospel group led by West which formed in January 2019.

They released an album, Jesus Is Born, last December, two months after West released his newest album Jesus Is King.