🔥Justin Bieber gets handsy with Hailey Baldwin as pair can’t keep lips off one another at docu-series Seasons🔥

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin were all kinds of handsy at the premiere of his new YouTube docu-series Seasons, with the pair bringing some lip-service to red carpet shenanigans.

The pair were joined by Paris Hilton, Ireland Baldwin and Madison Beer at the event, which celebrated the Yummy singer’s latest project, at the Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday.

With his main woman by his side, Justin, 25, couldn’t stop the PDA as the pair – who married at the end of 2018, and then celebrated with a wedding last year – wrapped their arms around one another and beamed for the cameras.

It wasn’t enough to plant his hands on the 23-year-old model’s bum though, as Justin, wearing a white sweater and fetching pink trousers, showered a black-clad Hailey in kisses as the pair puckered up.

Hailey praised her partner, as she posted on Instagram yesterday: ‘Grateful to let people in on our journey of the last year and a half. It was a tough road but we are stronger because of it.. and to @justinbieber you my love, are incredible.

‘I love growing together! Thank you for sharing your story with the world.. I am so grateful to walk through this life with you.’

Earlier this month Justin confirmed in an emotional Instagram post he was not only releasing a docu-series, but that it would reveal the struggles behind-the-scenes as he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Confirming his health battles, Justin, 25, said in an Instagram post: ‘While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like st, on meth etc. they failed to realise I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. (sic)’

He then admitted: ‘It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.’

TMZ had earlier reported that sources who have seen the documentary say some of those closest to Justin will also discuss his plight in the documentary.

Their showy display of love comes after Justin’s ex Selena Gomez accused the star of ‘emotional abuse’ during their lengthy on-off relationship.

During an interview with NPR on Sunday 26 January, the singer said that she was a ‘victim’ in the relationship.

‘I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse [during the relationship],’ revealed the Lose You To Love Me singer. When asked whether she was referring to ‘emotional abuse’, Selena confirmed it.

The star – who is busy having just released new music – said: ‘Yes, and I think that it’s something that – I had to find a way to understand it as an adult.

‘As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.’

The Biebs has since moved on from the relationship, after marrying Hailey and, is thriving professionally, having just released his new single Yummy, is preparing his anticipated fifth album and is set to go on tour of North America later this year.





