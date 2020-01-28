🔥Justin Bieber finally announces new album Changes and we have been waiting years for this🔥

Justin Bieber has finally announced his new album Changes five years after his last album Purpose.

The Yummy singer has kept us all on our toes for the last five years and we don’t think we would have lasted another six months if he didn’t share the album cover on Instagram.

Changes’ front cover has Justin looking away from the camera with his eyes closed as he poses with his shirt off because it’s art, obviously.

Oh, and it’s red.

He captioned the very welcomed post: ‘My new album #Changes out Feb 14. Pre-order and get the new track with my friend @kehlani ‘Get Me’ now.’

Justin and Kehlani on one track? That’s an automatic bop.

His first single was the previously-released track Yummy and fans couldn’t get enough of the song – probably because they’ve been waiting for years.

Although Justin didn’t release much music from 2015 to 2020, he did join Quavo and Chance The Rapper on DJ Khaled’s single No Brainer and Jay Electronica’s Hard 2 Face Reality.

Meanwhile, the premiere episode of Justin’s documentary series, Seasons, had the singer discuss his struggle with managing his career and lifestyle.

The star admitted he ‘didn’t want to keep going’.

In the episode titled In Leaving The Spotlight, pal Ryan Good explained: ‘I remember the day where he said he didn’t want to keep going. It was a very tough one.

‘He just wanted to get away and feel normal and needed a break from it all.

‘There was a six month period where it was really tough for him, really dark. I saw him in a lot of ways that really broke my heart.’

Justin also confessed that he ‘lost his purpose’ while growing up in front of the entire world.

‘I think what’s been challenging over the years is, a lot of the times I’d make music and it would be for me,’ he admitted.

‘When the focus and the goal is about yourself, you tend to lose your purpose in that.

‘The older I get, the more I realise I’m not utilising my gift for the right reasons. This isn’t about me, it’s about helping someone who is going through what they’re going through.’





