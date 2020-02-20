🔥Justin Bieber and James Corden get dance lessons from toddlers in hilarious video🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It looks like Justin Bieber has found some new choreographers just in time for his Changes Tour. The 25-year-old joined The Late Late Show host James Corden for his ‘Toddlerography’ segment, which involved some dance lessons from some very adorable toddlers.

Teased on Instagram as ‘the toughest dance class in Los Angeles,’ the lesson started with Corden and Bieber stretching at the barre in some jogging shorts and sneakers.

“You’re really sweating – class hasn’t even started yet,” Bieber said to Corden, who explained, “these instructors, they don’t mess around.”

After Bieber nervously questioned how tough the class would be, the first cute kid arrived. “Are you ready?” the toddler/choreographer asked.

“I don’t know,” Bieber said as his 2010 hit, ‘Baby’ started playing.

After a singular arm circle warm-up, the toddlers, who rotated their sessions, broke out their most serious moves – directing Bieber and Corden to spin, jump and even floss.

Once they were done their dance lesson, Bieber and Corden (and one of their toddler teachers) cooled down by blowing bubbles.

Bieber has been popping up on The Late Late Show all week, in support of his comeback album, Changes, which was released on February 14. When he wasn’t practicing his dance skills, Bieber joined Corden for some Carpool Karaoke and the duo even opened their own ‘Yummy’ food truck.