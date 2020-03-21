🔥Justice League Stunt Coordinator Confirms Existence of ‘Amazing’ Snyder Cut?🔥

At this point, Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League is almost mythical. After nearly universal disappointment in the 2017 film, fans have kept up a passionate campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut so we can see, once and for all, what his vision for the DCEU film was. There’s been a bit of uncertainty as to whether or not the Snyder Cut is even an actual thing. However, the film’s stunt coordinator has weighed in, claiming that it’s both real and amazing.

For those who aren’t in the loop: Zack Snyder had to step away from his directorial duties on Justice League following the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the film, and by most accounts, he pretty much failed to stick the landing. Justice League was panned by critics, and fans felt that it was a far cry from what the film could have been if Zack Snyder had been at the reins the whole time.

Fans have petitioned, trended tags on Twitter and put banners up at events, all in an attempt to get the film released. Still, some have argued that a cut of the film done by Zack Snyder, which reportedly runs over three hours long, is nothing but a Hollywood myth. Although, in a recent interview, Justice League’s stunt coordinator Eunice Huthart revealed to ScreenRant that she knows it exists and has heard nothing but good things about Zack Snyder’s version of the film:

Yeah, there’s a few questions about that, and I’m sure that I’m okay to say I officially know people who’ve seen the Snyder cut and said it’s absolutely amazing. And I do believe that that’s the movie we were making, Zack Snyder’s version of the film. You know, with the heartache of what happened with his daughter, we pulled out [and did] the reshoots of it. So, the movie took a slightly different turn.

While Eunice Huthart has not seen the famed Snyder Cut, she did reveal that Zack Snyder has offered her the opportunity to view it the next time they connect:

I watched the cinema release of the film, and I texted Zack to say, ‘What’s this I’m hearing about this Snyder cut? I need to see it.’ And he did promise me next time I’m in LA, that I’ll go watch it. So I will at some point, definitely go and watch the Snyder cut. And I have spoken to people who actually said it’s brilliant. They said it’s absolutely golden.

Eunice Huthart is hardly the first person to “confirm” the existence of the Snyder Cut — nor to speak for its awesomeness. Much of Justice League’s cast, including Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot, support the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. Kevin Smith has said it’s real and that he thinks it should see the light of day.

Jason Momoa said that he’s seen it and that it’s much different than the theatrical version we all know and, um, don’t love. Heck, even Zack Snyder himself has said he has it and it’s done. He is also clearly very thankful for the continued interest in his version of Justice League. So, at this point, it seems like all that’s left is for us is to, well, actually see it.