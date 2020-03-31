🔥Justice Department watchdog cites more flaws in FBI’s handling of surveillance warrants🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies before a Senate Judiciary hearing on his report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in the Hart Senate office building in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The FBI has failed to properly maintain supporting documentation when seeking surveillance warrants, raising questions about the factual underpinnings of the warrant applications and violating the bureau’s own internal procedures, the Justice Department watchdog said on Tuesday in a new report.

In the report, Inspector General Michael Horowitz said he uncovered deficiencies “in the FBI’s efforts to support

the factual statements” to back up the warrant applications with Foreign Intelligence Surveillance courts, thereby undermining the FBI’s ability to achieve its “‘scrupulously accurate’ standard.”

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch

