Justice Department launches probes into hoarding as coronavirus cases grow

March 23, 2020
justice-department-launches-probes-into-hoarding-as-coronavirus-cases-grow

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks at the U.S. Department of Justice National Opioid Summit in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday the Justice Department has already launched investigations into the possible hoarding of crucial medical supplies that are in high demand as the coronavirus pandemic continues to strain hospitals across the United States.

“If you are sitting on a warehouse … with surgical masks, you will be hearing a knock on your door,” Barr told reporters at Monday’s daily White House briefing on the coronavirus.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese

