🔥Justice Department denies Attorney General William Barr has 'threatened to quit' over Donald Trump's tweets🔥

The US Justice Department has denied reports the country’s top law officer is considering resigning after Donald Trump ignored his warning to stop tweeting about the department’s cases.

It was reported people close to Attorney General William Barr claimed he had “threatened to quit”, although it was not clear if he was serious.

The revelation came days after Mr Barr took a public swipe at the president, saying in an interview that Mr Trump’s tweets about Justice Department cases and staffers had made it “impossible” for him to do his job.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Justice Kerri Kupec fended off the reports, tweeting: “Addressing Beltway rumours: The Attorney General has no plans to resign.”

Mr Trump has repeatedly ignored Mr Barr’s warnings against getting involved in his matters, insisting he had the “legal right” to intervene in criminal cases and sidestep the Justice Department’s historical independence.

Donald Trump admits “I do make his job harder” (REUTERS)

One person was quoted in the Washington Post as said: “He has his limits.”

Mr Trump on Tuesday tweeted he was considering suing those involved in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and suggested his confidant Roger Stone deserved a new trial after being convicted of witness tampering and obstruction.

Mr Barr, serving in his second stint as attorney general, sought to paint himself as an independent leader who would not bow to political pressure.

But Democrats have repeatedly accused Mr Barr of acting more like the president’s personal attorney than the attorney general.

The White House has so far not commented on the reports.

However, last night Mr Trump admitted he made Mr Barr’s “job harder”.

“The Attorney General is a man with great integrity,” he told reporters while boarding an Airforce One

Mr Barr has proved to be a largely reliable ally for Mr Trump and defender of presidential power.

In recent days, a stream of Trump allies, including South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, have issued statements expressing their confidence in the Attorney General.

The revelation about Mr Barr’s comments came as Mr Trump granted clemency in the cases of 11 people jailed in the US, these include high-profile figures with powerful friends.

One of the convicts was Rod Blagojevich, former Illinois governor, who was released from prison after the president commuted his 14-year prison sentence for political corruption.

Mr Trump called the sentence imposed on Mr Blagojevich “excessive”.