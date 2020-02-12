🔥Jussie Smollett: What claims did the Empire actor make and what are the fresh charges?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been charged for the second time of lying to police, the special prosecutor announced on Tuesday.

Dan Webb said Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct, which stem from the actor’s assertion that he was the victim of a hate crime in January last year.

The indictment comes nearly a year after similar charges against him against him relating to the alleged hoax attack were suddenly dropped by local prosecutors with little explanation.

Here’s what we know so far:

Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Courthouse after his court appearance on March 26. (Getty Images)

What claims has Jussie Smollett made?

Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago in January last year.

The actor told police he was walking home early on January 29, 2019, when two masked men approached him, made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing.

He said his assailants, at least one of whom he described as white, told him he was in “MAGA country” – a reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.

Police also said they were investigating claims the men punched Smollett in the face and had a chemical substance poured over him.

Several weeks later, authorities alleged that Smollett had paid two friends $3,500 to help him stage the attack because he was unhappy with his salary as an actor on “Empire,” a Fox series about that follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording industry.

Smollett was accused of using the scheme to drum up publicity for his career.

He was originally charged the following month with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the attack and lying about it to investigators, but the case was dropped in March with little explanation following an emergency court appearance.

His lawyers denied that he had any role to play in the alleged attack, and said the actor was “angered and devastated” by reports that the perpetrators were individuals that he is familiar with.

Chicago mayor Mayor Rahm Emanuel stood by the prosecution and called the dropping of charges “a whitewash of justice”, lashing out at Smollett for dragging the city’s reputation “through the mud”.

Smollett, who left Empire last April, claims the “malicious prosecution” damaged his career, with the show’s producers saying they have no plans to bring him back for the sixth and final series.

What are the fresh charges?

On Tuesday, Mr Webb said fresh charges would be made against Smollett, relating to the alleged hoax attack last year.

The indictment caps a five-month special prosecutor’s probe and accuses Smollett of making four separate false reports to Chicago police related to his account of being the victim of a violent hate crime.

In his statement, Mr Webb said the charges stem from false reports Smollett gave to police in which he contended he was a victim of a hate crime “knowing that he was not the victim of a crime.”

Smollett, who has protested his innocence, is due in court on February 24.