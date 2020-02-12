🔥Jussie Smollett charged again over alleged hoax attack🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on six counts of lying to Chicago police, almost a year after similar charges against him relating to an alleged hoax attack were dropped.

The charges stem from Smollett’s assertion that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019, a special prosecutor announced on Tuesday.

Smollett was originally charged the following month with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the attack and lying about it to investigators.

The charges were dropped in March 2019 with little explanation, angering police officials and then-mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Cook County Judge Michael Toomin in August appointed Special prosecutor Dan Webb, a former US attorney, to look into why the charges were dropped.

Webb announced the fresh charges in a statement on Tuesday.

Smollett told police he was walking home early on January 29, 2019, when two masked men approached him, made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing.

He said his assailants, at least one of whom he said was white, told him he was in “Maga country” – a reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again”.

Several weeks later, authorities alleged that Smollett had paid two black friends to help him stage the attack because he was unhappy with his salary as an actor on Empire and wanted to drum up publicity for his career.