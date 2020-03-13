Updated with jury trial suspensions in St. Louis, St. Louis CountyST. LOUIS — Jury trials in St. Louis and St. Louis County have been suspended — until April 13 in St. Louis and until March 30 in St. Louis County, officials announced Friday.The St. Louis County Circuit Court also postponed all criminal cases for defendants not in custody. The court also ordered confined defendants not to appear in court and for certain hearings to be conducted by video conference.In St. Louis Circuit Court, all trial set before April 13 will be rescheduled, and people with jury summonses between March 13 and April 3 are not required to report for jury duty. They will go back into a future jury pool.In addition, walk-in wedding ceremonies March 20 and April 3 were also suspended.Officials announced new federal courthouse restrictions Friday.Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or anyone who has traveled overseas in the last 14 days will be barred from the Thomas F. Eagleton federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis, the new rules say, as well as anyone who lives with or has had close contact with those people. Also banned are those who have been asked to self-quarantine, and anyone with unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.The rules, signed by Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel, list phone numbers to call for case participants, lawyers, jurors and others to reschedule appointments or seek more information.