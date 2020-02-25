Jury to decide if officer conducted unreasonable search of Overland woman

ST. LOUIS — A woman told a federal jury on Monday that a screaming, profane St. Louis police detective unnecessarily performed a body cavity search on her in 2012.A lawyer for the officer said that it never happened — that the closest then-Detective Angela Hawkins got was helping the woman unbuckle her belt.Jurors were given an outline of the incident during opening statements in the trial of Kayla Robinson. Neither side is contesting that on Oct. 19, 2012, the 24-year-old Robinson, a mother of two from Overland, was with her boyfriend and his brother in her car. They had been tailgating at a Cardinals postseason baseball game and were driving the brother home when they made a U-Turn ahead of a police checkpoint and then spotted police lights near Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard in north St. Louis. They were stopped by police and Robinson’s boyfriend gave her a small bag of marijuana that she hid in her underwear.Robinson was arrested, but never charged, and filed an Internal Affairs complaint against Hawkins.Robinson’s lawyer, Jeremy Hollingshead, told jurors that Hawkins would likely testify that she was searching for a gun, and that Robinson almost immediately complained about being “sexually abused by the police” once she finally arrived at the station. Robert Isaacson, an assistant attorney general representing Hawkins, told jurors that the strip search never happened. Hawkins only requested gloves because Robinson was going to give her a bag that had been in her underwear, and Hawkins only helped her with her belt. Isaacson said a surveillance video of the incident would contradict many of Robinson’s claims.Robinson testified and told jurors that Hawkins yanked her out of the car and was screaming, “Where’s the dope? Where’s the guns?”After an “aggressive” pat-down, Hawkins told Robinson that she was still going to strip search her and took her behind a tractor-trailer in a nearby parking lot, Robinson said, adding that she begged to be taken to the police station instead. Robinson said Hawkins got gloves from another officer, then searched her as she was hunched over, “screaming and crying and begging her to stop.”Robinson filed her suit in 2017. After an appeals court ruling last year that resulted in the dismissal of counts and defendants, the only remaining claim for jurors is whether Hawkins conducted an unreasonable search of Robinson. Hawkins is now a Brentwood police major.

