Jury finds St. Louis parents guilty of neglect of youngest child, deadlocked on charges related to older kids

Sionya Haley and Michael Fullilove stood trial in St. Louis Circuit Court on charges of child abuse and neglect.

Sionya Haley is charged with three counts of child abuse.

Michael Fullilove is charged with three counts of child abuse.

ST. LOUIS — A jury Friday evening found the parents of three severely malnourished children guilty of neglecting their youngest child but could not decide whether to convict the parents of abusing their two older children.Jurors found Michael “Marshawn Sha’ul me’el” Fullilove and Sionya “Priya Sha’ul me’el” Haley guilty of one count of child abuse/neglect after a five-day trial in St. Louis but were deadlocked on two similar counts.The trial in St. Louis pitted a Cherokee couple who follow a vegan diet and resist modern medicine against authorities seeking to punish them for providing their children inadequate nutrition, forcing jurors to decide whether the parents’ strict dietary plan outweighed the health of their children.In August 2018, according to charges and court testimony, officials removed the couple’s severely malnourished 2-month-old daughter — weighing fewer than 5 pounds — who had been born at home and had never been to a doctor.Two years earlier, officials removed the couple’s 2-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy for “life threatening malnutrition” after Haley took the girl to a hospital for breathing problems. Doctors then learned that her older sibling also struggled to walk, had stunted growth and a blood disorder from poor nutrition.The couple were not prosecuted after their first two children were taken. They were given nutritional counseling from doctors and dietitians. It wasn’t until officials found their third malnourished child in 2018 that prosecutors charged Fullilove, 44, and Haley, 31, with abuse.The couple told authorities they followed a strict, alkaline-rich, vegetarian diet. They represented themselves at this week’s trial, used their indigenous names and testified to adopting a “biocellular electric” diet promoted decades ago by a controversial, late Honduran healer who claimed to have cured AIDS.Haley testified that she never knowingly underfed their children. She said she resisted doctors’ recommendations to vaccinate them and preferred to treat her older daughter’s thyroid problems at home with sea moss instead of prescribed medicine.She said she thought her 2-month-old daughter looked “like a normal-sized baby” when authorities took the infant from the couple’s home in 2018.Fullilove did not testify but gave a closing argument Friday insisting he and Haley love and only want the best for their children. He said they felt “ridiculed” at the hospital because of their children’s diets.”We haven’t seen our children in almost four years,” Fullilove told jurors. “We’re not perfect. We never claimed to be perfect. This situation happened, and we were taken advantage of in this situation.”The couple’s three children are now in foster care, authorities say. The couple’s conviction is for the abuse of the youngest child, a now 21-month-old girl who only recently began sitting up and cannot yet talk or walk.In court Friday, Assistant Circuit Attorney Joanna Byrne called the toddler’s prognosis “very bleak.” Byrne said prosecuting the parents for neglect is a “last resort” but necessary because of their refusal to provide “the bare minimum” and their resistance to intervention by police, doctors and social workers.”Of course, parents have rights, but so do the voiceless and vulnerable in our society,” Byrne said. “The value of these children’s lives outweighs the rights of the parents’ choices.”Sentencing is set for April 13 before Circuit Judge Michael Noble. It was not immediately clear whether prosecutors would retry the couple on the two unresolved counts.

