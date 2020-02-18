🔥Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Jurors at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial have begun their deliberations.

The panel of seven men and five women received legal instructions from the judge on Tuesday before beginning to weigh charges that Weinstein raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

He is also accused of forcibly performing oral sex on another woman, TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi, in 2006.

Jurors will also be weighing actress Annabella Sciorra’s account of a mid-1990s rape in considering charges alleging Weinstein is a sexual predator, even though the allegation is too old to be charged on its own due to statute of limitations in effect at the time.

Weinstein arriving in court (REUTERS)

Other accusers testified as part of the prosecution’s effort to show he used the same tactics to victimise many women over the years.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual.

More follows…