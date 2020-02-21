🔥Jurgen Klopp stands by decision to substitute Liverpool star Sadio Mane during Atletico defeat🔥

Jurgen Klopp has held talks with Sadio Mane over his shock half-time withdrawal during Liverpool’s midweek defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Despite the Reds trailing 1-0 at the midway point of their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday evening, Klopp opted to swap out one of his main attacking threats for substitute Divock Origi.

The decision failed to turn the visitors’ fortunes around, with Atleti holding on to take a one-goal advantage into the second leg at Anfield in three weeks’ time.

However, Klopp was unapologetic over a call he felt forced into by the hosts’ theatrical attempts to earn Mane a second yellow card during the closing stages of the opening 45 minutes.

And the German is happy that his No.10 fully understands the reasoning, too.

He said: “I spoke with him this morning. I asked if he was surprised, and he said yes. He said he was not nervous at all and he could deal with it.

“It’s good that the player sees it that way but I saw it different. My honest opinion, I don’t think he had a chance.

“We need Sadio physical. Sadio doesn’t foul, but he has contact with his opponent. And both situations, I would say, were made up. It’s part of the game, I don’t like it too much.

“You cannot avoid situations, but the one they created a minute before half-time, with eight players around him pushing him in the ref’s direction, I didn’t believe we could finish the game with 11 if we kept him on the pitch.

“He was exceptional again, caused problems and I would have loved to have him on the pitch. He’s fine, completely fine. He’s rested, which is good again!”