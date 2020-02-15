🔥Jurgen Klopp says Pep Guardiola and Manchester City players 'did nothing wrong' after Champions League ban🔥

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he feels sorry for Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City players following their Uefa Champions League ban for breaching Financial Fair Play rules .

The Premier League champions have been hit with a two-year suspension from European competition by governing body Uefa after being found guilty of FFP rule breaches.

The club are appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but, as things stand, City will play only in domestic football in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Liverpool boss Klopp, whose side look set to succeed City as domestic champions this season, feels that is a shame.

“It was a shock when I heard it,” admitted Klopp. “I have no idea how these things work – what I can say is Manchester City under Pep Guardiola play sensational football. I’ve always admired what they do.

“In this moment I imagine it’s very hard for them.

“To be honest I feel for Pep and the players because, wow, they did, for sure, nothing wrong. They just played football and sensational football.

Man City squad 2019-20 | Injuries, contracts and squad numbers

“Pep helped the league to improve football.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association