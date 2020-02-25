🔥Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for giving Liverpool 'direction' in West Ham fightback🔥

Jurgen Klopp hailed the ‘direction’ provided by second-half substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after Liverpool’s come-from-behind win over West Ham.

With his side trailing 2-1 to an impressive Hammers just before the hour mark at Anfield, the Reds boss was forced to look to his bench for help.

That came from Oxlade-Chamberlain, who instantly provided much-needed drive from the centre of the park after replacing Naby Keita, helping prompt a turnaround that extended the hosts’ run of consecutive league wins to 18 courtesy of a 3-2 success.

And Klopp was full of praise for the Englishman in his post-match press conference, declaring: “We needed that direction. Ox came on and the first [contribution] was a finish. Close, but still a finish.

“Next one was dribbling with a foul or not, if it was not a foul then probably we have the ball in a good position again. So, the dynamic helped, of course.

“Always, if you get direction in a game, our people appreciate that obviously. That helped.”

Liverpool now stand just four wins away from ending their 30-year wait for a league championship, but Klopp is keen to keep feet firmly on the ground.

Rather than dreaming of the moment the Reds’ drought is broken, the club’s manager is fully focused on the next test, which comes in the form of Watford on Saturday afternoon.

He added: “The next three [points] are always the hardest – it was always like this and we’ve never seen it differently.

“It would be really strange if we would now say these next 12 points are so difficult… they are difficult, you saw it tonight. If we would have lost tonight, everybody would have said ‘two [defeats] in a row’, under pressure at Watford – we are still under pressure at Watford because they are just good, they are really good.

“I saw their game against United, they could have scored the first one [with] Troy Deeney and then they had really good moments. They played really well here and they will fight for everything because now in this moment everybody is fighting for everything.

“Could I have wished for a better position to go into these last 11 games? No, I would never have thought it was possible, but each one of them is really difficult and we respect that a lot.

“We don’t expect one easy game, nobody wants to go through easily, we just have to be ready for work and for the hardest work.

“We were that tonight as a unit, together with the crowd again and I really love that fact, I couldn’t appreciate it more, it’s really special.”