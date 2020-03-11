🔥Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool cannot be afraid of Champions League exit to Atletico Madid🔥

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool cannot be afraid to lose against Atletico Madrid as they prepare for a Champions League showdown.

Liverpool enter the last-16, second leg with a one-goal deficit; Atletico executing a perfect defensive game-plan to win the first leg 1-0 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The soon-to-be Premier League Champions were left frustrated in Spain, failing to register a single shot on target over the 90 minutes.

Klopp has promised Liverpool have learned from their first encounter with the two-time finalists, and insists they must approach the game without any fear of an early exit.

“If you are afraid of going out, you cannot play with freedom and we need this freedom,” Klopp said. “We need to play free knowing that they are really good in defending.

Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool to Champions League glory last season (via Getty Images)

“There are a lot of opportunities for us but against such a quality team they are difficult to find.

“But we know about them at least and now we have to make sure we can show them as well.”

A home turnaround is certainly not out of reach: Liverpool boasting a rich CV of Champions League comebacks, most recently their astonishing semi-final, second-leg mauling of Barcelona en route to winning the trophy.

Klopp is counting on his side’s emphatic home form once again and believes home side’s atmosphere will prove decisive.

“That we have our crowd will be an advantage.” He said. “That they don’t have their crowd will be another advantage, that’s just how it is and we have to use it.

“Not a lot of them [teams] have played before in a stadium like Anfield, in an atmosphere like we can create, and that’s something that we want to use and hopefully we can.”