🔥Jurgen Klopp blames 'two massive mistakes' after Liverpool's treble dream ended by Chelsea🔥

Jurgen Klopp blamed ‘two massive mistakes’ after Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

A thrilling fifth-round contest featuring a remarkable 31 shots was decided in the hosts favour by a goal in each half from Willian and Ross Barkley.

But it was the Reds’ defending that cost them the game according to Klopp, who insisted he was largely happy with his team’s performance overall.

He said: “Losing 2-0 is not cool, but in this case it is relatively easy to explain – we made two massive mistakes around the goals.

“Adrian made a super save a second or two seconds before and then this ball, a really good shot from Willian and he could not make that save. But before that we lost the ball and that’s a problem.

“It was not the biggest shock because it is football. I liked the reaction, liked the way we played, some good stuff, it was a super-intense game and both teams were really running like mad.

“It was clear it would be difficult, but we had our moments, we had good chances, especially the one where I don’t know who saved the balls – a defender or the goalie or whatever – when we shot three or four times.

“We conceded a second one and that didn’t help obviously and it was then a bit more difficult to take. Chelsea defended with all they had, threw the bodies in, really, physical.

“We couldn’t score, they couldn’t score and so the game finished with 2-0 and we are out of the competition, which is the opposite of what we wanted.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool have now suffered three defeats in their last four outings – a poor run of form that seemed inconceivable prior to the Premier League winter break.

But Klopp is not overly concerned by this sudden downturn, and insists his team will be back to their best once they rediscover their ruthlessness at the back.

He continued: “Look, it went our way for so long because we defended outstandingly.

“Usually you don’t get a lot of chances against us and stuff like this, but now we have to admit that in the last three games – [maybe] four – we have conceded absolutely too many goals, that’s true.

“From completely different situations, so it is not one problem, but we see it as well.

“I am not worried about the momentum – momentum is not something you get as a present, you have to get it to keep it. We have always a chance to get it back.

“No, I am not concerned about the momentum, but it is football and we never thought it would be an easy season, it would be an easy period, it would be an easy game tonight.

“Nothing, it was always clear it would be difficult – it was always clear it was difficult. We did very well, but tonight not good enough in decisive moments and that’s what we have to accept.”