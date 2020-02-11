🔥Jurgen Klinsmann resigns as Hertha Berlin manager after 76 days in charge🔥

Jurgen Klinsmann has resigned as head coach at Hertha Berlin after just 76 days in charge, citing a lack of support and trust.

The returned to management after over three years out when the Bundesliga side appointed him in November 2019, but after just 10 games – and three wins – he has decided to step down.

He posted on Facebook: “At the end of November, we met the wish of the club leadership with a highly competent team and helped it in a difficult time. We were improving very well in the relatively short time, thanks to the support of many people despite mostly difficult games. We are now six points away from the relegation places. I am convinced that Hertha will avoid relegation.

“As a head coach, however, I also need the trust of the people acting for this task, which is not yet done. Especially in the relegation fight, unity, cohesion and focus on the essentials are the most important elements. If they are not guaranteed, I can’t take advantage of my potential as a coach and can’t live up to my responsibility either.

“That’s why after much thought, I have decided to end my position as head coach of Hertha and return back to my original long-term task as a supervisory board member.

“The followers, the players and the employees have grown to my heart during this time. I’m still looking forward to many encounters in the city or in the stadium.”

