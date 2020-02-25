🔥Jurassic World’s Dominion Title Is Exciting For Three Big Reasons🔥

Well that didn’t take long! A little over a month since writer/director Colin Trevorrow revealed that he had a title in mind for Jurassic World 3, we’ve now seen the man himself reveal that the next film will be titled Jurassic World: Dominion. If you ask me, that’s pretty exciting stuff, and that’s because of three big reasons that this title happens to inspire.

Obviously, the particulars surrounding Jurassic World: Dominion are still very much under wraps. So this extended hypothesis I’m throwing into the world is guesswork and packed with oddball theories, all tied together with some scientific background. In other words, this could all fall apart once we find out the true story to the film we previously knew as Jurassic World 3.

Disclaimers aside, let’s open the gates and wander into why Jurassic World: Dominion is such an awesome title.

Jurassic World 3’s Title Indicates A Huge Shift In Scope

Looking back on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the events that took place in the middle entry of the Jurassic World trilogy seem to suggest how significant the title Jurassic World: Dominion really is. But on a more symbolic level, the two titles indicate a movement into a larger scope of action for Blue, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing to engage in.

Both “Kingdom” and “Dominion” are labels on the scale of biological taxonomy, with the former classification being narrower in scope. Moving from a Kingdom to a Dominion implies that we’re about to zoom out and see a larger picture when it comes to the Jurassic World series. Which is good, as the release of the dinosaurs into the wild would dictate a larger field of play in any respect.

Following Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it sounds like the fenced off worlds of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World have given way to something greater. Dinosaurs are now roaming in the wild, and with a time jump taking place between the previous film and this next installment, there’s more room for the action to take place. Life already moves fast enough without prehistoric beasts running free, but with the former residents of Isla Nublar out and about, you can expect it to feel a lot faster when running becomes a way of life.

Jurassic World: Dominion Suggests A Greater Battle Ahead

Taking another look at the title Jurassic World: Dominion, it’s a name that even at face value suggests a greater fight ahead in the Jurassic World series. In the post-Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom world, dinosaurs have now been weaponized and sold by various parties of interest.

That means on top of humanity potentially struggling to survive against the wild dinosaurs that will be moseying around the world, there might be military/mercenary forces to fend off as well. Dinosaur proliferation was always a point of order that Colin Trevorrow wanted to explore in the Jurassic World franchise.

We’ve seen the beginnings of that battle in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and with those original dinosaurs and samples scattered to the winds after the fall of Isla Nublar, Jurassic World: Dominion will see that story continuing far away from where gates and fences could ever protect our heroes, with various factions fighting to see who controls the fate of these animals.

The Title Of Jurassic World: Dominion Hints At A Much Happier Ending

If the previously presumed/obvious title of Jurassic World: Extinction had been chosen, the implication of such a dour name would have been that the only way the story could end is with the death of the dinosaurs. But by selecting Jurassic World: Dominion as the official name for this third Jurassic World excursion, a much happier ending seems possible.

Rather than having to exterminate the genetic creations that InGen and Masrani Global have brought forth into the world, Jurassic Word: Dominion suggests that there’s a potential way for humans and dinosaurs to live in some sort of coexistence. Otherwise, why go with such a comparatively hopeful title?

The ultimate destiny of the Jurassic World cadre of dinosaurs may be in the wild, rather than locked up in theme parks or subjected to military proliferation. Jurassic World: Dominion seems to hint at that possibility in its title, because rather than use an adjective that represents ultimate death and destruction, the title has employed a word that is also a synonym for authority or territory.

It feels like the end is near, or at least some sort of conclusion is upon us, with Jurassic World: Dominion. With a reunion of classic cast members like Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill taking place alongside the return of newer Jurassic family members, such as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, this isn’t going to simply be another walk in the park. The stakes are higher than ever, and narratively, something big is waiting to happen with our story leaving the confines that we felt would always protect us from prehistoric peril.

Naturally, the actual story that’s in the works for Jurassic World: Dominion could debunk what I’ve just theorized above, or it could take those suggestions and run with them. For now, the mere suggestions this title inspires are enough to keep myself and fellow Jurassic World fans guessing, as it’s a pretty long wait between now and Jurassic World: Dominion’s June 11, 2021 release date.

In the meantime, keep it tuned to us here at CinemaBlend, as we'll be keeping up with all the latest dino developments that crop up throughout the production of Jurassic World: Dominion. Also, with a title that cool, we're going to want to have every chance in the world to keep saying it.

