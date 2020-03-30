🔥Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Breaks Silence On Filming Delay🔥

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the world, many film and television projects across Hollywood remain on hold. This includes Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. The cast has remained relatively silent on the film’s delay, but the returning Sam Neill has now given his thoughts on the matter:

Suddenly, here we are. We have been cryogenically frozen, and Jurassic World: Dominion is on hold. Insects in amber. And like virtually every actor in the world right now, I’m not working. Dammit. But we will return. We will. And what joy it will be to be back on a set, doing what I love best, with just the kind of people I love: other actors and all the remarkable people it takes to make a movie. That rare privilege. And to put things into perspective – there are many many worse things than a suspended movie.

Sam Neill didn’t hold back when he spoke with Variety about the recent change of plans for Jurassic World: Dominion. The veteran actor is no doubt feeling what many of his peers are – a desire to be back in front of the camera.

Still, it’s nice to see Neill is still trying to stay optimistic in the midst of an uncertain situation, and he’s found plenty of ways to keep busy while staying at home. He went on to tell the trade he’s been relatively content with reading, singing, gardening and even helping to raise his grandchildren, who are about 2000 miles away.

Speculation that Sam Neil would return for the third installment in the Jurassic World series began last fall when the actor played coy about a possible appearance. He was later confirmed to be returning alongside original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Their returns, along with those of the series’ new characters, have led some to tout the movie as the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park franchise.

Before production stopped, principal photography had just commenced in British Columbia last month before moving to England. Filming is also expected to take place in Hawaii and then move back to England where work will be done at Pinewood Studios. As of this writing, Universal has not announced a new production start date.

Coincidentally, Jurassic World: Domininon isn’t the only project to be delayed by COVID-19. Earlier this month, the company was forced to delay F9 — which was scheduled to be released in May – until 2021.

While Sam Neill and many other high-profile actors are likely in good financial standing during this pandemic, it’s hard not to empathize with their desire to be out doing their jobs. Let’s hope they can get back to work (and back on our screens) as soon as possible. Jurassic World: Dominion is still scheduled to be released on June 11, 2021.