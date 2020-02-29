🔥Jurassic World: Dominion Set Photo Teases Dinosaurs In The Snow🔥

Guess Chris Pratt wasn’t kidding about the worldwide aspect of Jurassic World 3 (or Jurassic World: Dominion, as we should be saying now).

A new set image released via Colin Trevorrow’s Instagram account showcases something seldom seen in a Jurassic Park movie – snow. It should be said that just because it’s snowy that doesn’t mean it’s “worldwide.” On the contrary, the dust and snow gives off a markedly western vibe. But in terms of expanding the palette of the franchise, which is what I take worldwide to mean, this image certainly does that and seems to indicate that we’ll be seeing some dinos roaming around in this terrain.

See for yourself down below:

Cool, eh? Hopefully it’s a sign of more to come – as I stressed in an earlier article, I want nothing more than for Jurassic Park/World/Dominion movies to excite, as opposed to dragging their exhausted arses back into your multiplex for another joyless billion-dollar paycheck. Joyless on the viewer’s part, as I’m sure the cheque went down very well at Universal Towers. But come on guys, give us something to cheer for.

Drop a comment, leave a like, take a selfie (don’t do that), the message boards are your oyster. Jurassic World: Dominion is just, oo, let’s run this down, 469 days from release. That really does make it sound like the distant future. Does 67 weeks make it sound easier? You could get a lot done in 67 weeks. Fall in love, learn the banjo, join a cult.

What are you doing wasting it reading drivel like this? Forget the message boards, the world is your oyster. Go out and live your best life, and do so before Jurassic World: Dominion comes out. Let the cave trolls work in peace.