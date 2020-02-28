🔥Jurassic World: Dominion Director Reveals Gorgeous Shooting Location🔥

It’s a very good time to be a Jurassic Park fan (and really, who isn’t?) The Jurassic World franchise has been massively successful thus far, and the current trilogy is set to end with Jurassic World: Dominion. Colin Trevorrow has returned to the director’s chair for the highly anticipated blockbuster, which will see the original Jurassic Park cast returning to the property. Production recently started on Dominion, leading Trevorrow to reveal one gorgeous filming location.

The Jurassic Park movies have always been known for their cinematic quality, using a mixture of practical and visual effects to bring the dinosaurs to life. Hawaii us usually utilized for the fictional island of Isla Nublar, although Fallen Kingdom’s ending exposed dinosaurs to the entire planet. Colin Trevorrow recently shared a photo from Dominion’s set, revealing one of the gorgeous locations being used for the film. Check it out below.

We’re not on the island anymore. The entire planet is the Jurassic World in Dominion, allowing Colin Trevorrow to find new exciting locations to film. And with so many returning faces returning, it looks like the upcoming threequel will have the biggest scope of any previous Jurassic movie.

This image from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion comes from the personal Instagram page of director Colin Trevorrow. The filmmaker regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the legions of fans who are hoping for any information regarding the future of the Jurassic franchise (as well as his involvement in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). Trevorrow helped to kickstart Jurassic back up with Jurassic World, and now he’ll get to finish the narrative that he introduced to audiences back in 2015.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with a major cliffhanger that was sure to drastically influence the events of Dominion. Following Isla Nublar’s destruction, some dinosaurs were rescued and put into captivity Lockwood’s estate for auction. But upon learning the truth of her birth, Isabella Sermon’a Maisie Lockwood freed the dinos, forever changing the planet in the process.

Given this twist, Jurassic World: Dominion will no doubt include a variety of locations. The one seen above is a gorgeous icy mountain in an unknown setting. This is in stark juxtaposition to the Jurassic Park franchise as a whole, as the action of each movie is typically set in the tropical climate on Isla Nublar. It should be interesting to see how the dinosaurs adapt to different weather, and how the corresponding human population is dealing with this new threat.

While the wait for the upcoming threequel may be difficult, Colin Trevorrow helped to tease the new world of Dominion in the short film Battle at Big Rock. Fans got to see just how terrifying it is to have the dinosaurs among us. The bell cannot be unrung, and it should be fascinating to see how humans have reacted.

Colin Trevorrow has assembled an ensemble cast of familiar faces, returning from the original Jurassic Park as well as the last two Jurassic World movies. These survivors will likely be key resources now that the dinosaurs are among us, and no doubt causing all sorts of chaos.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.