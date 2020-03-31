🔥Jurassic World 3: What We Know So Far About Dominion🔥

It’s been almost two years since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom captivated the imaginations of the entire planet, with big box office numbers and an ending that got everybody talking. And yet before any of this had landed on fan’s mental doorsteps for opening weekend, there was another sequel waiting in the wings, ready to take the stage once those closing moments played out. So naturally, now is the perfect time to start talking about the future installment in the series, Jurassic World: Dominion.

While there’s still a lot to learn at this particular moment, there’s a good amount of information we do know, which we’ll share here. But be warned, there will be some speculation based on the ending to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and as soon as we have updated information, this guide will be refreshed to reflect it. For now though, let’s dive into the future of what was once simply known as Jurassic World 3.

When Will Jurassic World 3 Be Released?

Before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was even released into the wild, a date was set for Jurassic World: Dominion to take its place on the world stage. The film will be released theatrically on June 11, 2021. That’s a pretty special date too, considering it’s also the exact day that Jurassic Park opened in 1993, making this film the perfect 28th anniversary present for dinosaur fans.

However, the competition will be pretty stiff, as Jurassic World 3 will be pitted against Paramount’s Micronauts film, which opens the week before it on June 4th, and an untitled Pixar film opening on June 18th. Two weeks later, the battle really begins when Warner Bros.’ The Batman storms into theaters on June 25th. This is all assuming that Jurassic World: Dominion manages to maintain this release date after its postponed production schedule, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Will Jurassic World 3 Be Rated?

It’s most likely that Jurassic World 3 will be rated PG-13, as the whole series has followed that pattern. The precedent goes all the way back to Steven Spielberg’s original film, which balanced the heart of a family friendly blockbuster with the fierce nature of Michael Crichton’s harsher, more terrifying source material. Both films in the series, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, were rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of science-fiction violence and peril.” So unless the peril and violence become either scaled back, or more intense, expect more of the same.

Who Is Writing Jurassic World 3?

With such a quick release window approaching, Jurassic World 3 obviously needs a story written before cameras can start shooting in the near future. As luck would have it, the film’s script will be written by two writers. The first is Emily Carmichael, whose recent credits saw her name listed in connection to this year’s Pacific Rim: Uprising, as well as a past re-write on Disney’s remake of The Black Hole. The second is not a surprise, considering he’s been working on the franchise since day one: Colin Trevorrow. After his indie success with Safety Not Guaranteed, Trevorrow was hired to direct and co-write Jurassic World with writing partner Derek Connolly. The two reteamed for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but now the team is broken in the name of progress. But Emily Carmichael will also be involved, adding another perspective.

Who Is Directing Jurassic World 3?

In keeping with the latest trend to bring back your first director to close out a trilogy, Colin Trevorrow, the director of Jurassic World, and co-writer both that film and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is back in the director’s chair for Jurassic World 3. This is mostly because of his dismissal from the director’s chair / writing room on Star Wars: Episode IX which, along with his work on The Book of Henry, prevented him from returning to the series. Trevorrow didn’t remain a complete stranger to the franchise though, as he not only co-wrote the sequel to his first effort, he also helped approve the hiring of J.A. Bayona on they film as well.

What Will Jurassic World 3 Be About?

While there are a lot of questions that are left open at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we’re not sure which ones would be a priority when it comes to providing any answers in Jurassic Park 3’s story. However, it can be assumed that this third, and possibly final, film in the Jurassic World franchise deals with rounding up the surviving dinosaurs scattered across the world. It’s even a good bet to think that Claire and Owen will be trying to recover and relocate all of those creatures on the island that Eli Mills originally pitched as the supposed dinosaur sanctuary at the beginning of Fallen Kingdom. Most importantly, this should be the defining chapter of the story between Owen and Blue the Velociraptor, as her escape into the wild left the door wide open for a reunion in the future.

Though as far as Colin Trevorrow is concerned, the following angle will be important to Jurassic World 3, per an interview with EW:

I think we’ve built enough of a popcorn empire that for the third film we can really start addressing some themes and ideas and laying out some clear facts to make sure kids recognize that science is real and dinosaurs are real and we didn’t make this stuff up.

Will There Be A New Hybrid Dinosaur In Jurassic World 3?

As both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have used hybrid dinosaurs as their showstopping creations / partial antagonists, a third go ’round must have some audience members asking, ‘how the hell are they going to top the Indominous Rex and Indoraptor creations?’ Thankfully, whether that question was asked with a serious or derisive tone, an answer has already been made apparent. There will be no hybrid dinosaur in Jurassic World 3, per Colin Trevorrow’s wishes to get back to basics with the dinos of the series, which is probably the best decision. Not only does this mean that folks will not be given the chance to get tired of hybrid dinosaurs, it fits perfectly with the ending in which all of the “pure” dinosaurs were let into the wild. At this point, the series doesn’t need more species, especially if this film is supposed to wrap things up.

Who Is Starring In Jurassic World 3?

Here’s what we know about the Jurassic World: Dominion cast of characters.

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady)

A Navy vet turned animal behaviorist, Owen Grady was a crucial part of Jurassic World’s operations, as he trained Blue and her Raptor Squad siblings for the park’s benefit. Losing all but one of those Raptors in the events of the previous film, Grady took to building himself a cabin and living a quiet life. Then the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom happened, and once again, Owen was thrown into a nightmarish clash of dinosaurs, as he helped track, and eventually save, the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar. By the end of the new film, Owen is presumably reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Claire Dearing, and on good terms once more. Even more surprising is the fact that the two of them now have a child to watch after: Maisie Lockwood, the genetic clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s daughter.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing)

Once a corporate figure in the pecking order at Jurassic World, Claire Dearing went from being a Masrani Global stooge obsessed with investors and attractions to a full blown dino supporter. Working with the Dinosaur Protection League in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Claire actually cares about the creatures she once profited off of, though in the end, she obviously knew that releasing dinosaurs into the wild was a bad idea. Unfortunately for her, Maisie Lockwood had other plans, as she hit the button to release the dinos into our world. With her new improvised family unit, comprising of she, Owen Grady, and Maisie, they will be venturing off into a world of dinosaur peril, and whatever else meets their path.

Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood)

A mysterious child who roamed the estate of her supposed grandfather, Benjamin Lockwood, Maisie turned out to be someone completely different. She was revealed to be the cloned copy of Lockwood’s daughter, created after her genetic sources’ untimely death in a car crash. Coming to terms with who she is, it was she that decided to release the dinosaurs into the wild, as Maisie felt that they deserved to live as much as she did. While there may be more secrets hiding in the shadows, the present seems peaceful as she’s with Owen and Claire at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and is presumed to be their responsibility still in Jurassic World 3.

B.D. Wong (Dr. Henry Wu)

One of the connective threads between the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises is expert geneticist Dr. Henry Wu. Initially hired to help John Hammond realize the park of his dreams, Dr. Wu eventually became part of InGen and then Masrani Global’s efforts to create the second, more successful bid at a viable theme park. And through each instance of dinosaur laden mayhem he’s orbited, he’s survived the fallout without a problem. That tradition still stands post Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, as the character portrayed by B.D. Wong doesn’t die in the finale, and Colin Trevorrow has even stated in interviews that he feels the character’s story isn’t finished. In fact, he could always turn back to the side of good again, after witnessing what happened when he threw his lot in with inGen during Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. What’s more, after reading that Wong sees the character as a non-villainous presence, there’s a chance for redemption, even after Dr. Wu’s turncoat past.

Blue (Herself)

Bred in captivity and part of the Raptor Squad that resided in Jurassic World, Blue the velociraptor retreated to the wilds of Isla Nublar when all was said and done with the Indominous Rex. Years later, through Owen Grady’s assistance, the mercenaries hired by InGen eventually captured her for the purpose of using her DNA to refine the Indoraptor prototype, and give it a mother to raise it. After being set loose, and helping kill the Indoraptor prototype in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Blue ran off into the wild again, seemingly upset that she would wind up in a cage and taken somewhere unfamiliar yet again. We last saw her stumble on a housing development in the desert, so Jurassic World 3 undoubtedly will see our favorite velociraptor possibly running into new and exciting humans in the near future.

Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineda)

A paleoveterinarian who assisted Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in the retrieval, care, and eventual release of the dinosaurs from Isla Nublar in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Zia Rodriguez is as tough as she is resourceful. Returning to the fold for Jurassic World: Dominion, not much is known of how actor Daniella Pineda’s character will be playing into the further adventures of the franchise.

Franklin Webb (Justice Smith)

If you thought Franklin Webb was frightened when the dinosaurs of Jurassic World were kept on one singular island, the man must be positively shocked in a world where prehistoric creature roams the earth freely. Justice Smith will be back to play Franklin again in Jurassic World 3, though much like his frequent scene partner, Daniella Pineda’s Zia Rodriguez, we’re not sure how he’ll be instrumental to this brave new world of dinosaur action.

Barry Sembène (Omar Sy)

Reaching further back in the cast roster of the Jurassic World saga, we’ll be seeing two characters from Colin Trevorrow’s previous entry as director coming to the forefront of things again. Fellow Velociraptor trainer and former InGen employee Barry Sembène, played by actor Omar Sy in Jurassic World, is now coming back for Jurassic World: Dominion, as well as with another close co-star from that very same film.

Lowery Cruthers (Jake Johnson)

When we last saw Lowery Cruthers, he released a Tyrannosaurus Rex into Jurassic World, upon orders from Claire Dearing, in order to fight off the scourge known as the Indominous Rex. Jurassic World 3 has no concrete plans as to how it’ll be using Lowery’s technical knowhow. Though here’s hoping he’ll know better than to hesitate when someone asks for a dinosaur assist.

Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum)

The last grouping of characters that we know are coming back for a fact in Jurassic World: Dominion are, of course, the classic trio that made Jurassic Park an adventure 65 billion years in the making! As he was the only one to return for a role in the Jurassic World franchise, Dr. Ian Malcolm has a head start on his fellow veterans in dinosaur adventure. Jeff Goldblum will be playing this role yet again, making his fourth appearance in the Jurassic franchise overall.

Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill)

Returning for the first time since Jurassic Park III, Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant may or may not have had some tussles with Velociraptors after his initial adventure on Isla Nublar. That would depend on whether Jurassic World 3 consider its equally numbered predecessor as a canon adventure or not. Which means Dr. Grant’s personal history with our last returning Jurassic Park star may have changed drastically since we last saw them together.

Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern)

Dr. Ellie Sattler, played by the ever iconic Laura Dern, is Jurassic World 3’s final returning legacy character; and not a moment too soon. With Jurassic World cast mates like Bryce Dallas Howard clamoring for her return, the Little Women star is back to help understand just how prehistoric creatures may or may not interact with the flora and fauna of the modern world. It’ll be interesting to see if her Jurassic Park III marriage is still canonically intact, or if we’ll see a new rendition of her character in play.

Dichen Lachman

Believe it or not, for as many returning characters as Jurassic World: Dominion has introduced us to in these early days, there are still some new cast members that are complete enigmas as to who they’ll be playing or what they’ll be doing. Fresh off of a role in Netflix’s Altered Carbon, Dichen Lachman has been added to the cast of Jurassic World 3 in an undisclosed capacity.

Scott Haze

That same “undisclosed capacity” goes for Scott Haze, best known to the world as Venom’s Roland Treese, actor Scott Haze. While Haze is also part of Jurassic World: Dominion’s box of surprise players, it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch to imagine him playing some sort of InGen commando just waiting to take down some dinosaurs in the field of battle.

Mamoudou Athie

Actor Mamoudou Athie has been making a name for himself in ensembles for films like Patti Cake$ and The Front Runner, with a recently successful bid as a leading man in Netflix’s recent original movie Uncorked. Now poised to jump into the world of blockbusters, Athie has become a part of Jurassic World’s casting family, in a role we have absolutely no clue about to this day. Though Michael Crichton fans might indulge in some wishful thinking and suggest that maybe we’ll finally see R.B. “Arby” Benton from the novel version of The Lost World being brought to life.

DeWanda Wise

If Arby is coming to the big screen, then chances are we just might see fellow Lost World character Kelly Curtis, also known as Ian Malcolm’s daughter, working her way into Jurassic World: Dominion’s “celebration” of everything Jurassic. Which could mean that the casting of She’s Gotta Have It star DeWanda Wise might be another piece in the puzzle that links Jurassic Park to Jurassic World. But again, this is speculation, as no character info has been provided at this time.

Jurassic World: Dominion is slated for release on June 11, 2021; but should this or any other factor change, we’ll update this guide accordingly as that information breaks.