🔥Jurassic World 3 May Bring Back [SPOILERS] For A Cameo🔥

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom didn’t exactly go down as well as its predecessor with fans of critics, but it still made a ton of money at the box office, enough for Universal to move forward with yet another sequel. After all, no movie that makes roughly $1.3 billion will ever be allowed to just sit on the shelf, with no follow-up being developed. Clearly, this series still has legs and sure enough, Jurassic World 3 is now gearing up to get in front of cameras.

Set to be with us in 2021, we don’t know a whole lot about it just yet, but Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are set to return for more dinosaur hi-jinx, and they’ll be joined by some of the original Jurassic Park cast, with Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum all on board. But the fun doesn’t end there, as sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Bill Murray would return for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and that Transformers is being rebooted, both of which we now know to be true – say that the film may be bringing back another familiar face for a cameo.

The actor in question is Jake Johnson, who played Lowery in Jurassic World but opted not to return for the sequel, Fallen Kingdom. It’s unclear how he’ll factor into this next effort, but we’re told that it would just be a cameo and the studio hasn’t been able to lock him down just yet. Though they are trying to and hope to have him involved.

Obviously, it’d be great to see more of Lowery, even if it’s only via a cameo, and we’re certainly keeping our fingers crossed that he’ll return. But even if they ultimately fail to get him on board, it sounds like the studio is cooking up something pretty special with Jurassic World 3 and we can’t wait for it to roar into theaters on June 11th, 2021.