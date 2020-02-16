🔥Jurassic World 3 Is Giving Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire A Bangin’ New Look🔥

Jurassic World 3 is finally starting filming for its 2021 release. The franchise’s ginger dino queen Claire Dearing always looks — wait for it — bangin’ — with bangs, but she gets a slightly different look in each movie. Jurassic World 3 is keeping with that trend, and Bryce Dallas Howard just showed off her character’s sexy, bespectacled (sex-spectacled?) new look.

First, here’s how Claire looked back in Jurassic World in 2015, when she was the high-heeled wearing operations manager at Jurassic World:

Ah, the full Hope Van Dyne in Ant-Man look. In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, some time had passed and Claire was a dinosaur rights activist — with more practical footwear. She also pulled her longer hair back in Get Things Done mode. The top photo above is how she looked in the second movie.

Here’s Claire Hair 3.0, now with layers. The hair isn’t the real draw, though. I’m loving the glasses and lipstick with what looks like a tweed jacket and pearls:

Claire’s Jurassic World 3 look has a retro ’70s vibe from here — which is cool, although if there’s any time travel in this movie I think we leap slightly forward from the events of Jurassic World 2. This time, instead of pulling her hair back, Claire has the glasses to let us know she’s in Get Things Done mode. Whatever she looks like from the neck up, Bryce Dallas Howard quipped that Jurassic World 3 won’t have a single shot of her feet.

Director Colin Trevorrow said Jurassic World 3 would be set around the world, focusing on the dinosaurs that were freed, but it wouldn’t show dinos terrorizing cities. There may also be more on the cloning front, after that Maisie reveal.

Owen Grady star Chris Pratt said some things a while back that suggested a time jump from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to Jurassic World 3, and Pratt also praised the heck out of the storyline:

I can’t say anything, but I can tell you when I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe that we’re going to make that movie, and I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise of the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Like, ‘Wait what? The island has blown up. The animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we going to do? How are not only these dinosaurs but this technology moving forward going to affect the planet?’ We jump forward, and it’s like, ‘Oh! Oh, right! Oh, damn!’…it’s going to be pretty epic. … You will not be disappointed.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom came out in June 2018 so we’ve been waiting a while for Jurassic World 3 to get going. In September 2018, Bryce Dallas Howard shared what she wants to see, and what the overall goal is for the third movie/sixth film in the overall Jurassic franchise. She also talked about wanting the stars from the original Jurassic Park movies to return — especially Laura Dern — and she got her wish there.

Jurassic World 3 is bringing back a lot of Jurassic Park favorites, including Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm — who was briefly in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — and more stars from the start of the Jurassic World trilogy.

Colin Trevorrow said Jurassic World 3 would be a “celebration of everything that has existed in the franchise up until now.” Recently, he’s been sharing some great looks at the new dinos, including a super cute Triceratops.

Jurassic World 3 does have an official title, but it hasn’t been announced at this point. The third movie is set for release in theaters on June 11, 2021.