🔥Jurassic World 3 Is Bringing Back Even More Characters🔥

The Jurassic Park franchise has enthralled moviegoers for decades, with its cutting edge visual effects and thrilling action sequences. The property was kickstarted back up with Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World, which made a ton of money at the box office. The current trilogy will come to an end with the mysterious Jurassic World 3, and it turns out that Trevorrow is bringing back even more returning characters than we thought.

The third Jurassic World movie will obviously star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but hardcore fans of the franchise are excited to see the return of original stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. But it turns out that even more returning faces will pop up, as actors Jake Johnson and Omar Sy will be playing their Jurassic World characters in the upcoming threequel.

Jake Johnson and Omar Sy were two supporting characters in the first Jurassic World movie, but were noticeably absent from the events of Fallen Kingdom. Johnson played sarcastic control room operator Lowery Cruthers, allowing the New Girl actor to steal scenes and crack jokes throughout the course of the blockbuster.

Omar Sy’s character was named Barry Sembene, who was another velociraptor trainer at the ill-fated park. He was a friend and colleague of Chris Pratt’s protagonist Owen, and was against the weaponization of the raptors. Both Barry and Jake Johnson’s Cruthers managed to make it out of Isla Nublar safely so it should be interesting to see how they factor into the upcoming threequel’s story.

News about the return of character Cruthers and Barry come to us from THR, and are sure to excite the hardcore fans of the franchise. Clearly the currently untitled Jurassic World 3 is going to be a major theatrical event, which connects to the other installment sin the beloved property. With the dinosaurs now living among us, those who have experience with the genetically engineered beasts are going to be especially valuable.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was a game changer for the franchise, so just about anything could happen in the third movie. Isla Nublar is officially no more, as the island’s volcano activated and destroyed many of the poor dinos. And when Maisie freed the rescued dinosaurs, the world was changed forever.

Dinosaurs are now walking among us, and the short Battle at Big Rock showed how terrifying that reality is. At least experienced folks will be available to help, and I hope to see each of the cast involved in Jurassic action in the upcoming blockbuster.

Jurassic World 3 is expected to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.