🔥Jurassic World 3 Director Keeps Teasing Baby Dinosaurs🔥

Colin Trevorrow didn’t get to close out the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy with his version of Episode IX, but he will get to put a cap on the Jurassic World trilogy next year. The director is hard at work prepping for Jurassic World 3 and has been letting fans in on the process with a look at the development of a baby triceratops puppet. Well, because cute things never get old, Colin Trevorrow keeps teasing baby dinosaurs. Take a look:

There you see the finished product of the baby triceratops animatronic puppet that Colin Trevorrow and his team were working on for Jurassic World 3. There’s still a lot we don’t know about what dinosaurs actually looked like, and from different colors to feathers, there’s a chance they looked very different from how we depict them in our media. But here’s what we can say for sure: whether this is what a real baby triceratops looked like or not, this puppet sure is cute.

It may have rough skin and two pointy horns, but the baby triceratops looks cuddly and adorable nonetheless with its big eyes and a sweet face. In his earlier Twitter post, Colin Trevorrow showed this triceratops puppet in an unfinished state being controlled, shaking its head and moving, and I’m sure it’ll look even better and more heartwarming when we see this finished version in action in Jurassic World 3. Now give us a baby T-Rex, stegosaurus and pterodactyl!

It’s especially nice to see a baby triceratops because in the very first Jurassic Park, one of the saddest moments came when Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm visited a sick triceratops. It’s also good to see a baby after the devastating deaths of the brachiosaurus and all the other dinosaurs on Isla Nublar in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Dinosaur life is continuing on in this story and this baby is representative of that. Just don’t kill it, Colin Trevorrow.

Human children might be an acquired taste, but babies not of the homo sapien variety are all the rage right now, and clearly Jurassic World 3 is not afraid to capitalize on this cuteness craze. This baby triceratops will follow in the footsteps of baby Sonic the hedgehog and, of course, the proof and apex of the cuteness=cash equation, The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda.

It’s also great to see a puppet like this being used in a film like Jurassic World 3. It’s said a lot, but practical effects really are awesome. While a film like Jurassic World 3 will certainly use tons of CGI, its nice that Colin Trevorrow and his team will also incorporate practical effects where appropriate and feasible to bring these creatures to life.

The baby trike is quite cute, but it won’t be the only reason to check out Jurassic World 3. The trilogy-capper looks like a celebration of the entire franchise, and as such, everyone is getting invited to the party. In addition to Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt’s characters, Colin Trevorrow is also bringing back the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Let’s also not forget B.D. Wong, as well as more recent franchise additions like Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Omar Sy and Jake Johnson.

Jurassic World 3, or whatever it will be called, opens in theaters on June 11, 2021. Before we get there though, there are plenty of huge movies coming out this year. Check them out in our 2020 Release Schedule.