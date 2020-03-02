🔥Jurassic World 3: An Updated Cast List For Dominion🔥

There are dinosaurs afoot in our modern world, and Jurassic World 3, or as it’s now known as Jurassic World: Domination, looks to show the consequences of that fateful night the Lockwood Manor released a bunch of prehistoric beasts into the California wilds. We’ve already seen some of the fallout taking place in the live-action short Battle At Big Rock, but director Colin Trevorrow’s return to the franchise he helped revive will see a lot of characters from Jurassic past and present returning to take part in a huge sequel.

But, of course, there’s also some new additions to the Jurassic World 3 family that will help round out the human contingent of the adventure. And we’ve got a full list of the returning and debuting cast members ready for you to use in preparation for what might be the final Jurassic World film. At the moment, the following actors are slated to take part in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Chris Pratt – Owen Grady

One of the two characters in this threequel who were introduced in Jurassic World, former raptor trainer Owen Grady has been along for the ride in this trilogy, all in the name of protecting his favorite co-worker: the Velociraptor named Blue. Reprising his role once again is actor Chris Pratt, who was most recently seen in Avengers: Endgame and will next be heard as a voice in the Disney/Pixar film Onward.

Bryce Dallas Howard – Claire Dearing

For almost every step of Owen’s journey in the Jurassic World saga, he’s been equally matched in wits and wisdom by the former park administrator-turned-dinosaur conservationist Claire Dearing. Played by Bryce Dallas Howard, her character is another important fixture to the story being told in Jurassic World: Dominion, and much like Owen, she’ll be returning to the world of dinosaurs and humanity clashing in a battle for survival. Howard’s future projects also include directorial efforts on series such as The Mandalorian, as well as her feature film documentary Dads.

Isabella Sermon – Maisie Lockwood

Maisie Lockwood was revealed to be just as much of a product of genetic manipulation as the dinosaurs that she ultimately decided to free. A clone of an eccentric millionaire’s late daughter, she too was saved by Owen and Claire in the aftermath of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s climax at the Lockwood Manor. Isabella Sermon will be playing this role again in Jurassic World 3, and presumably will still be hanging around with Owen and Claire.

Jeff Goldblum – Dr. Ian Malcolm

Perhaps the greatest thing that Jurassic World: Dominion has promised the world is that it’s going to reunite the most legendary characters from the original Jurassic Park. While Dr. Grant and Dr. Sattler will be returning in this film, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm had already come back to the fold with his bit part in the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. You can be sure Malcolm will be rather upset that the dinosaurs have been released, and now he’ll have two friends to bounce his scientific anger off of.

Sam Neill – Dr. Alan Grant

Last seen in Jurassic Park III, it’s almost fitting that Jurassic World 3 would be the film to bring Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant into the modern world of the Jurassic franchise. While we don’t know what’s in store for Dr. Grant, and whether his adventure in that previous film will be acknowledged, we do know that Sam Neill has kept busy in recent years. Between television shows like Peaky Blinders and films like Thor: Ragnarok and The Commuter, we’ve gotten quite a bit of Neill on our screens as of late.

Laura Dern – Dr. Ellie Sattler

Laura Dern has been making the rounds in pop culture, both as the kick-ass Vice Admiral Holdo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and as the tour de force of anger known as Renata Klein on HBO’s Big Little Lies. But before either of those gigs landed in her life, she helped save Jeff Goldblum from a Tyrannosaurus Rex in Jurassic Park as Dr. Ellie Sattler. This makes her very eager inclusion in Jurassic World 3’s cast not only essential, but an equally amazing prospect as seeing her colleagues return for more dinosaur action. While her experience with paleobotany might not be as handy in the Californian wilds as they were on Isla Sorna, Dr. Sattler surely has enough dino knowledge to keep herself, and her fellow survivors, alive in the field.

BD Wong – Dr. Henry Wu

Once in the employment of both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World’s theme parks, Dr. Henry Wu found himself working for some rather shady types that wanted to weaponize and sell off the very dinosaurs he helped recreate during the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Now, in Jurassic World: Dominion, BD Wong’s return to the character he originated in Steven Spielberg’s original film may signal a return to the side of good. At least, one would hope that the fallout with the release and destruction of the Indoraptor would inspire him to do such a thing.

Justice Smith – Franklin Webb

While he’s arguably best known for playing Tim Goodman in Detective Pikachu, before jumping into the world of Pokemon (and following his time on the short-lived Netflix series The Get Down), Justice Smith starred in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as Franklin Webb, who was once an IT technician for the Jurassic World theme park. Franklin subsequently became the Dinosaur Protection Group’s systems analyst and accompanied the main characters on their trip back to the island, and while there were a couple close calls, he managed to escape Fallen Kingdom unscathed. Smith has since been confirmed to be reprising Franklin in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Daniella Pineda – Zia Rodriguez

Joined to Franklin Webb’s hip for a significant portion Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was Zia Rodriguez, a former Marine who worked at the Dinosaur Protection Group as a paleo-veterinarian. Zia was played by Daniella Pineda, whose notable credits include The Originals and The Detour. Like Franklin and the other main protagonists, Zia made it out of Fallen Kingdom alive and will return in Jurassic World 3 for another round of dinosaur action.

Jake Johnson – Lowery Cruthers

Most of you know Jake Johnson best for playing Nick Miller for the entirety of New Girl or voicing Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and maybe you’re even currently watching him on Stumptown. But do you remember him in Jurassic World? Johnson played Lowery Cruthers, an employee in the Jurassic World control room who had an unrequited crush on coworker Vivian, played by Lauren Lapkus. Lowery sat out the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but he’s back for Jurassic World 3, so ideally we’ll learn what he’s been up to since we last saw him.

Omar Sy – Barry Sembène

Here we have another actor who popped up in Jurassic World, but was not present for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Omar Sy, who’s appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Angry Birds Movie, Transformers: The Last Knight and The Call of the Wild, played Barry Sembène, who assisted Owen Grady with taking care of the park’s raptors. We’ll reunite with Barry in Jurassic World: Dominion, and while it remains to be seen if he’s been closely involved with dinosaurs since the events of Jurassic World, perhaps he and Owen will team up together again to round up some raptors.

DeWanda Wise

Finally, rounding out the cast of Jurassic World 3 are two newcomers who are unknown in terms of their characters, but have made quite a splash as acting talents. First up is DeWanda Wise, best known as Nola from the Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It. With recent appearances in CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone and the Netflix film Someone Great, Wise is now one of the leads in this Jurassic threequel, continuing the tradition of introducing exciting new characters to go along with the old favorites we already know and love.

Mamoudou Athie

Also coming onboard in a new and unspecified role is actor Mamoudou Athie. While Jurassic World: Dominion will see him facing off against dinosaurs of various species and temperaments, Athie is also about to battle something fierce and unknown in the sci-fi thriller Underwater, alongside Kristen Stewart. Other notable credits in Mamoudou Athie’s career include the Hugh Jackman political biopic The Front Runner, and his role as Basterd in the rap dramedy Patti Cake$.

Dichen Lachman

The majority of Dichen Lachman acting credits have been on TV, with her starring/recurring on shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless, The Last Ship, Altered Carbon and, currently, Animal Kingdom. Jurassic World 3 marks her biggest movie appearance yet, although no details about who she’s playing have been revealed. Maybe she’ll be working with our heroes, maybe she’ll be one of the nefarious individuals looking to capitalize off the dinosaurs running rampant. We shall see.

Scott Haze

The latest newcomer to the Jurassic World 3 cast is Scott Haze, whose credits include Child of God, Thank You For Your Service, Venom, Zeroville and the forthcoming Antlers. And as with the other newcomers, we don’t know yet who Haze is playing in the latest round of dinosaur-packed chaos, so stay tuned for that information.

This is a pretty extensive and impressive cast for what could be one of the biggest sequels in the near future. And as such, there’s no telling who else will join up to bring this next chapter of the Jurassic franchise to life. So as we have further casting updates, we’ll be refreshing this guide to reflect those additional parties and their connection to Jurassic World: Dominion.

In the meantime, Jurassic World: Dominion is beginning production soon and is slated to drop on June 11, 2021.