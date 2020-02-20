Jupiter Quartet to perform Friday as part of Washington University’s Great Artist Series

Meg and Liz Freivogel, Jupiter String QuartetCategory: Chamber musiciansWhere’d they go to high school? Kirkwood High School, KirkwoodMargie and Bill Freivogel (then editors at the Post-Dispatch) weren’t musicians, but they brought up their four children playing stringed instruments: Meg and J on violin, Liz on viola and Ben on cello. Three of them went on to make livings in string quartets. (Ben’s a scientist; his field, appropriately enough, is string theory.)The Jupiters, formed in 2002, are the winners of a host of awards, starting with the Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2004. They perform around the world in venues that include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, London’s Wigmore Hall, Mexico City’s Palacio de Bellas Artes, the Esterházy Palace in Austria, and Seoul’s National Arts Center.They’re a close-knit group: in addition to Meg and Liz, the ensemble includes Meg’s husband, cellist Daniel McDonough, and first violin Nelson Lee. They’re in their fifth year as Artists-In-Residence at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, where each of them teaches privately, along with running the chamber music program.

The Jupiter Quartet chose the name because of the planet’s prominence in the night sky, and the astrological symbol for Jupiter resembles the number four. The quartet, made up of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg’s sister) and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg’s husband) will perform at the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall in University City on Friday as part of Washington University’s Great Artists Series.The musicians are artists-in-residence at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where they also direct the chamber music program.The quartet will perform Mozart’s String Quartet in A Major, K. 464 and Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, as well as Kati Agocs’ “Imprimatur.”When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, 560 Music Center, University City • How much $15 and up • More info jupiterquartet.com

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

St. Louis is known for punching above its weight when it comes to classical music, with one of the world’s great orchestras in the St. Louis S…

Meg and Liz Freivogel, Jupiter String QuartetCategory: Chamber musiciansWhere’d they go to high school? Kirkwood High School, KirkwoodMargie and Bill Freivogel (then editors at the Post-Dispatch) weren’t musicians, but they brought up their four children playing stringed instruments: Meg and J on violin, Liz on viola and Ben on cello. Three of them went on to make livings in string quartets. (Ben’s a scientist; his field, appropriately enough, is string theory.)The Jupiters, formed in 2002, are the winners of a host of awards, starting with the Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2004. They perform around the world in venues that include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, London’s Wigmore Hall, Mexico City’s Palacio de Bellas Artes, the Esterházy Palace in Austria, and Seoul’s National Arts Center.They’re a close-knit group: in addition to Meg and Liz, the ensemble includes Meg’s husband, cellist Daniel McDonough, and first violin Nelson Lee. They’re in their fifth year as Artists-In-Residence at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, where each of them teaches privately, along with running the chamber music program.