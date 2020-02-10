🔥Jungle prints and rich blues among top interiors looks for 2020🔥

From wild beasts and lush, jungly palms to cool blues, soothing natural cane and luxe velvet with a dash of glam thrown in, here’s our round up of the top homes looks for the new year.

Blue shades

“Reassuring” Classic Blue is the Colour of the Year chosen by Pantone, the US trend outfit whose colour reference charts are used by interior designers worldwide.

This particular shade, akin to marine blue, is “solid and dependable”, says Pantone executive director Leatrice Eiseman.

Meanwhile, social media loves minty green, while paint giant Dulux sits on the fence with its chosen 2020 shade of Tranquil Dawn — it’s really a super-soft grey.

Jungle motifs

Big beasts are on the prowl. The jungle look is rich, exotic, fanciful and fun, and spreading this season to sofas, plates and even lamp shades.

Charlotte O’Reilly with her Tiger Territory mural, bespoke from Charlotte Jade (charlotte-jade.co.uk)

Interiors as art

Flat surfaces are perfect vehicles for painterly patterns and fine drawings, often commissioned from artists.

Watch out for cushions, rugs, wall panels and duvets with that gallery touch.

Museums, too, are licensing their images to use as cushions, wall panels and lamp shades.

Using natural materials

Cane is coming in from the cold, used inside for lightweight chairs and lamp shades, while cork is on the up with new sophisticated looks.

Untouched wood in chunky shapes is satisfyingly solid, while cotton, linen and wool in natural dyes soften a look that begs to be touched.

The Lady May three-seater sofa in Dusky Grass velvet, from £2,179 at Sofa Workshop (sofaworkshop.com)

Getting über-glam

Taking a cue from the shell and sun shapes of Art Deco design, find crystal mixed with glossy lacquer and warm metals such as copper and brass, or finishes of gold and chrome.

Velvet reigns supreme for 2020 and even that erstwhile stern industrial style of stone, steel and brick is being softened with damask, silk, deep-pile rugs and glam lighting in sculptural shapes.