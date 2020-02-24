🔥Julian Assange supporters rally outside court as extradition battle begins🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Julian Assange supporters have gathered in protest outside court as the Wikileaks founder begins his battle against extradition to the US .

The 48-year-old faces being sent to the States where he is indicted on 18 charges linked to the publication of US cables a decade ago.

If found guilty, he could face a 175-year prison sentence.

Assange’s father John Shipton was among those who arrived at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday.

A raft of protesters are outside the court (AFP via Getty Images)

Some of those in attendance held placards calling for his immediate release.

Mr Shipton previously urged that his son be allowed bail, telling reporters: “For the life of me I can’t understand why Julian Assange is in jail having committed no crime, with family here that he can come and live with.”

Assange’s mother wrote on Twitter that the court battle marked the start of “the David & Goliath fight of our generation”.

Assange has been held on remand in Belmarsh prison since last September.

He previously received a 50-week jail sentence for breaching his bail conditions while he was claiming refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

In other events he has garnered high-profile support from figures including from Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.