🔥Julian Assange fails in bid to be released from prison during coronavirus pandemic🔥

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has failed in a bid to be released from prison during the coronavirus crisis, after a judge found he could not be “trusted” not to flee.

The 48-year-old was seeking temporary release from maximum security HMP Belmarsh, claiming he is vulnerable to the virus and would adhere to a package of bail conditions.

He is currently being held by UK authorities while battling against extradition to the US, where he wanted for a trial on espionage and hacking allegations.

Lawyers for Assange made a bail application at Westminster magistrates court today, arguing he should be released to try to avoid catching the virus.

However District Judge Vanessa Baraitser turned down the request, saying there is government guidance in place to keep prisoners safe.

Assange is being held in the maximum security HMP Belmarsh (PA)

“As matters stand today this global pandemic doesn’t, of itself, provide grounds for Mr Assange’s release”, she said.

“His past conduct shows the lengths he is prepared to go in order to avoid extradition.”

Assange is accused in the US of conspiring with analyst Chelsea Manning over the leak and publication on Wikileaks of a mass of classified military documents.

His extradition battle began last month, as Assange argued the prosecution was politically-driven and flawed, and was due to resume in May. However the hearing may be delay due to the pandemic.

He was jailed for 50 weeks last year for refusing to come to court when his extradition was ordered in 2012, instead entering the Ecuadorian embassy and seeking asylum.

Assange remained in the embassy in central London for more than seven years before his protection was withdrawn by Ecuador.

Judge Baraitser said Assange had previously been bailed in 2010 on a string of strict conditions, but he had “breached that trust” and broken all of the conditions imposed by entering the embassy.

Clair Dobbin, for the US government, said the history of the case showed that Assange was “capable of going to any lengths” to avoid extradition.

Making the application this morning, Edward Fitzgerald QC, for Assange, argued that the coronavirus outbreak and government imposed ‘lockdown’ had changed the situation around bail.

He said there was evidence of a “high risk of an outbreak” in Belmarsh, and the current global situation and travel bans had “transformed the position in relation to risk of absconsion”.

Mr Fitzgerald presented statements from medical experts asserting there was a “high risk that Mr Assange will be infected by COVID-19 while he is in Belmarsh”.

Assange raises his fist at the Embassy of Ecuador in London in 2017 (AFP via Getty Images)

“Belmarsh went into lockdown yesterday afternoon, with no association save for one half-an-hour of exercise with 40 people in the yard which is obviously highly dangerous for someone who is susceptible”, he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said Assange’s history of seeking refuge instead of coming to court should be “put into deep background” during the pandemic outbreak.

“In the current crisis, where the emphasis is not on flight but on survival, given the special problems he has and the overall picture, we submit that the risk of absconsion has been substantially reduced”, he said.

Yesterday, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told MP he is considering the release of some inmates to ease the pressure on the prison system during the outbreak, and conceded that prison authorites do not have enough protective equipment or coronavirus tests.

However he said any release would be strictly risk-assessed to protect the public from harm.