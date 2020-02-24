🔥Julian Assange extradition case: You're an ordinary criminal, Wikileaks founder told as court battle begins🔥

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is guilty of “ordinary criminality” with a mass leak of classified cables that put sources and informants at risk of torture or death, the US government argued today at the start of his extradition battle.

The 48-year-old is accused of leaking hundreds of thousands of government documents in 2010, including secret cables from Afghanistan and Iraq, which were published unredacted online.

Opening the case against him, James Lewis QC said Assange “endangered” US informants with the high-profile leak, and said the hack of the information cannot be excused because he is a journalist.

“Mr Assange identified informants and dissidents in Iraq and Afghanistan, who had helped by giving information to the American and coalition forces,” he said.

“People whose names were disclosed were people who had already put their safety and lives at risk from dangerous regimes to assist the US and allies.

“Publication made the risks immediate and real.”

Supporters gather outside Woolwich crown court (REUTERS)

He told Woolwich crown court: “What Mr Assange seeks to defend by free speech is not the publication of classified material, but he seeks to defend the publication of names of sources.”

Mr Lewis said the US government’s case was bolstered by the condemnation of Wikileaks by several newspapers after the information was published, hitting out at Assange’s decision to include the unredacted names of sources. They said the leak had put sources in danger of imprisonment, torture, and even death.

Assange faces 18 charges on a US indictment, alleging he worked with military analyst Chelsea Manning to hack computer systems and leak vast amounts of classified State Department and Pentagon documents.

Mr Lewis said hacking claims that Assange faces would be a crime in both the UK and the USA.

More than 100 people gathered outside the court, many waving placards (Getty Images)

“This is ordinary criminal charges and any person – a journalist or source who hacks or attempted to gain unauthorised access to secure computer systems, or aids and abets others to do so, is guilty of computer misuse”, he said. “Reporting or journalism is no excuse for criminality.”

Mr Lewis started his submissions this morning with an attack on reporting by Assange supporters, saying they wanted to paint him as “the embodiment of free expression”.

He told the court it was not accurate to say Assange could face 175 years in prison if convicted in the US or face the rest of his life behind bars.

Assange is fighting the extradition request, in a court battle over 20 days of legal argument between today and May, and is set to put President Trump’s administration at the centre of his case.

He claims the prosecution he would face is politically driven, the case against him has been tainted by alleged spying while he was living in the Ecuadorian embassy, and argues he should not face charges as the WikiLeaks disclosures were part of a legitimate journalistic enterprise.

However the US government insists he is responsible for “one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States”.

This morning, Assange’s father John Shipton joined hundreds of supporters outside court and has claimed his son faces a “plague of malice”.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser stopped proceedings briefly to say noise from a protest outside is “harming” Mr Assange as it can be heard in the courtroom and is causing disruption.

Assange denies 17 espionage charges and one count of computer hacking. The hearing continues.