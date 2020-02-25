🔥Julian Assange complains of 'inhumane' treatment in prison after being strip-searched and handcuffed🔥

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has complained of “inhumane” treatment at Belmarsh prison after he was strip-searched twice and handcuffed repeatedly during the first day of his extradition hearing .

The 48-year-old’s barrister Edward Fitzgerald QC asked District Judge Vanessa Baraitser on Tuesday morning to intervene in Assange’s treatment behind bars as he is brought back and forth to Woolwich crown court.

“Yesterday Mr Assange was handcuffed 11 times, he was stripped naked two times at Belmarsh, and was put in five separate holding cells,” he said this morning.

“The court can give an indication to the prison authorities if there is a risk his treatment will impinge on these proceedings and his preparations to be able to participate.

“The court does not have any jurisdiction to given a direction but it does frequently give indications as to what is desirable in order for proceedings to continue in a humane fashion, that respects legal professional privilege.”

Supporters gathered outside court on the first day of Assange’s extradition hearing (Getty Images)

Mr Fitzgerald added that Assange’s legal team also have concerns about the handling of sensitive legal papers by the prison authorities.

James Lewis QC, representing the US government, supported the request to maintain the fairness of the hearing, but the judge said she has no power to intervene in prison matters.

Yesterday, as the case was opening, it was claimed Assange is at “high risk of suicide” if extradited to the US to face an 18-count indictment relating to the leak of hundreds of thousands of classified US government documents.

It is said he conspired with military analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain the documents, which were then published on the Wikileaks website in 2010 and 2011.

Supporters held placards calling for his freedom (AFP via Getty Images)

Assange is accused of assisting a hack of US government computers, and is said to have endangered military sources by revealing their identities online.

US lawyer James Lewis QC claimed some of the confidential informants had since “disappeared”, claiming Assange’s actions put them at risk of “serious harm, torture or even death”.

But Mr Fitzgerald argued it was “completely misleading” to claim WikiLeaks was to blame for the disclosure of unredacted names, and said the extradition bid was politically motivated.

“President Trump came into power with a new approach for freedom of the press… amounting effectively to declaring war on investigative journalists,” he said.

“It’s against that background the Trump administration decided to make an example of Julian Assange, he was the obvious sign of everything Trump condemned.”

Mr Fitzgerald also claimed that spies had considered kidnapping or poisoning Assange while he was holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

He claimed private security agents from a Spanish company, acting on behalf of the US, had conducted surveillance inside the embassy, listening in to Assange’s conversations with visitors and lawyers.

“There were conversations about whether there should be more extreme measures contemplated, such as kidnapping or poisoning Julian Assange in the embassy”, he said.

The extradition hearing is sitting this week before adjourning for three more weeks of hearings in May. The hearing continues.