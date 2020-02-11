🔥Judge rules St. Louis man, charged with paralyzing Ballwin officer, is competent to stand trial🔥

CLAYTON — A trial date for a St. Louis man charged with shooting and paralyzing a Ballwin police officer in 2016 has been set after psychologists found him mentally competent to stand trial.St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen “Nellie” Ribaudo on Friday accepted findings by the Department of Mental Health that Antonio Taylor, 35, no longer suffers from a mental disease and may proceed to trial.Ribaudo set Taylor’s trial date for April 5, 2021, in the shooting that paralyzed Officer Michael Flamion from the neck down.Last year, Taylor was found mentally unfit for trial based on psychiatric examinations of Taylor’s competency.Taylor was charged in 2016 with assaulting a law enforcement officer, unlawful gun possession, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.Flamion was shot and wounded when a man he stopped for speeding shot him from behind on July 8, 2016.In 2017, Taylor challenged the Department of Mental Health’s finding that he was mentally unfit to stand trial, but later withdrew his objection.