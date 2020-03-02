🔥Judge Judy announces last season of show that earns her $47 million a year🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It’s time to say goodbye to the iconic Judge Judy, as her show is ending after 25 seasons according to the judge herself – but she won’t be gone for long, as she has a new show called Judy Justice coming out.

Host Judy Sheindlin is calling it quits after a whopping 25 seasons.

She’s currently the highest-paid TV personality, making $47 million a year after signing her current contract with CBS in 2015.

And it’s quite a popular program, averaging about 9 million viewers a day, making it the most-watched court show (sorry to The People’s Court).

TV’s answer to Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke to Ellen DeGeneres and said that her 2020-21 season will be her last. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

“Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” the judge announced. “Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”

There aren’t details yet on what Judy Justice will entail – perhaps she can team up with Chrissy Teigen, who also has a judge show coming.

The 77-year-old TV icon went on to hint, “Judge Judy, you’ll be able to see next year — a full year, all new shows…The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?”