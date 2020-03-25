🔥Jude Bellingham to Troy Parrott: Best cheap young players to to remain Football Manager 2020🔥

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in News Leave a reply
jude-bellingham-to-troy-parrott:-best-cheap-young-players-to-to-remain-football-manager-2020

With the ‘real’ action on an enforced hiatus, Football Manager 2020 is readily available to provide a reprieve.

Whether you’re benefiting from SI Games’s free play offer or have been completely stuck set for a couple of months, you might enjoy this.

It is possible to spend hours searching for players to scout or sign and build your squad together with your transfer budget, so we’ve looked at the very best young players to sign for various transfer budgets.

From the 15-year-old at Lyon to a 20-year-old prepared to make the intensify, there is a lot of value available from once the game is started by you.

Here are some of the greatest young players available…

Rayan Cherki, Lyon: 15 yrs . old, AM/ST, £140,000

(Football Manager 2020)

Naci Unuvar, Ajax: 16 yrs . old, AM/ST, £150,000

(Football Manager 2020)

Maarten Vandevoordt, Genk: 17 yrs . old, GK, £420,000

(Football Manager 2020)

Fabio Silva, Porto: 16 yrs . old, ST, £1.4m

(Football Manager 2020)

Thiago Almada, Velez: 18 yrs . old, AM/ST, £5.1m

(Football Manager 2020)

Troy Parrott, Tottenham: 17 yrs . old, ST, £6.2m

(Football Manager 2020)

Jude Bellingham, Birmingham: 15 yrs . old, AM, £7m

(Football Manager 2020)

Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes: 16 yrs . old, DM, £9.9m

(Football Manager 2020)

Morgan Gibbs-White, Wolves: 19 yrs . old, AM, £10.3m

(Football Manager 2020)

Yari Verschaeren, Anderlecht: 18 yrs . old, AM, £12.7m

(Football Manager 2020)

Calvin Stengs, AZ: 20 yrs . old, AM, £14.6m

(Football Manager 2020)

Sandro Tonali, Brescia: 19 yrs . old, CM, £16.5m

(Football Manager 2020)

Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig: 20 yrs . old, DC, £34.7m

(Football Manager 2020)

