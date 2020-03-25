🔥Jude Bellingham to Troy Parrott: Best cheap young players to to remain Football Manager 2020🔥

With the ‘real’ action on an enforced hiatus, Football Manager 2020 is readily available to provide a reprieve.

Whether you’re benefiting from SI Games’s free play offer or have been completely stuck set for a couple of months, you might enjoy this.

It is possible to spend hours searching for players to scout or sign and build your squad together with your transfer budget, so we’ve looked at the very best young players to sign for various transfer budgets.

From the 15-year-old at Lyon to a 20-year-old prepared to make the intensify, there is a lot of value available from once the game is started by you.

Here are some of the greatest young players available…

Rayan Cherki, Lyon: 15 yrs . old, AM/ST, £140,000

Naci Unuvar, Ajax: 16 yrs . old, AM/ST, £150,000

Maarten Vandevoordt, Genk: 17 yrs . old, GK, £420,000

Fabio Silva, Porto: 16 yrs . old, ST, £1.4m

Thiago Almada, Velez: 18 yrs . old, AM/ST, £5.1m

Troy Parrott, Tottenham: 17 yrs . old, ST, £6.2m

Jude Bellingham, Birmingham: 15 yrs . old, AM, £7m

Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes: 16 yrs . old, DM, £9.9m

Morgan Gibbs-White, Wolves: 19 yrs . old, AM, £10.3m

Yari Verschaeren, Anderlecht: 18 yrs . old, AM, £12.7m

Calvin Stengs, AZ: 20 yrs . old, AM, £14.6m

Sandro Tonali, Brescia: 19 yrs . old, CM, £16.5m

Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig: 20 yrs . old, DC, £34.7m

