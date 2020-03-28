🔥Jude Bellingham to Troy Parrott: Best cheap wonderkids to sign on Football Manager 2020🔥

With the ‘real’ action on an enforced hiatus, Football Manager 2020 is on hand to offer a reprieve.

Whether you are taking advantage of SI Games’s free play offer or have already been stuck in for a few months, you may enjoy this.

You can spend hours looking for players to scout or sign and build your squad with your transfer budget, so we have looked at the best young players to sign for various transfer budgets.

From a 15-year-old at Lyon to a 20-year-old ready to make the step up, there is plenty of value on offer from when you start the game.

Here are some of the best young players on offer…

Rayan Cherki, Lyon: 15 years old, AM/ST, £140,000

Naci Unuvar, Ajax: 16 years old, AM/ST, £150,000

Maarten Vandevoordt, Genk: 17 years old, GK, £420,000

Fabio Silva, Porto: 16 years old, ST, £1.4m

Thiago Almada, Velez: 18 years old, AM/ST, £5.1m

Troy Parrott, Tottenham: 17 years old, ST, £6.2m

Jude Bellingham, Birmingham: 15 years old, AM, £7m

Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes: 16 years old, DM, £9.9m

Morgan Gibbs-White, Wolves: 19 years old, AM, £10.3m

Yari Verschaeren, Anderlecht: 18 years old, AM, £12.7m

Calvin Stengs, AZ: 20 years old, AM, £14.6m

Sandro Tonali, Brescia: 19 years old, CM, £16.5m

Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig: 20 years old, DC, £34.7m

